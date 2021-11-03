Sears appears poised to win lieutenant governor's office

Republican Winsome Sears appeared poised to win the office of lieutenant governor on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, which would make her the first woman elected to the post and potentially make the office key to the ability of the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin to get bills through the legislature following his projected win as governor.

Sears was a one-term delegate from Norfolk — the first Black Republican woman elected to the General Assembly — and would be the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia. She appeared likely to defeat Democratic nominee Hala Ayala, a two-term member of the state House of Delegates from Prince William County.

Democrats control the state Senate 21-19, and the lieutenant governor breaks tie votes. The current lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, broke more than 50 tie votes during his term, including on a key abortion bill.

On the abortion issue, Sears would be in a position to help send legislation to Youngkin’s desk because she would be in a position to break tie votes on that issue and potentially others.