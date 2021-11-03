Sears appears poised to win lieutenant governor's office

Republican Winsome Sears appeared poised to win the office of lieutenant governor on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, which would make her the first woman elected to the post and potentially make the office key to the ability of the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin to get bills through the legislature following his projected win as governor.
Sears was a one-term delegate from Norfolk — the first Black Republican woman elected to the General Assembly — and would be the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia. She appeared likely to defeat Democratic nominee Hala Ayala, a two-term member of the state House of Delegates from Prince William County.
Democrats control the state Senate 21-19, and the lieutenant governor breaks tie votes. The current lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, broke more than 50 tie votes during his term, including on a key abortion bill.
On the abortion issue, Sears would be in a position to help send legislation to Youngkin’s desk because she would be in a position to break tie votes on that issue and potentially others.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is Catholic and has said he is pro-life and is willing to side with Republicans on abortion votes. If that happens, Republicans could potentially pass an abortion bill through the state Senate with support from Morrissey, and Sears breaking a tie. While the GOP appeared poised early in the evening Tuesday to take control of the House of Delegates, that chamber could potentially end up in a 50-50 tie.
Sears told Newsmax during the campaign that she would back a law like the one in Texas that bans most abortions.
Sears served a term in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. She ran for Congress in 2004, losing to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd.
Her family emigrated from Jamaica when she was 6. She later served as a U.S. Marine and started an electrical, plumbing and appliance repair business.
Sears has said her priorities include keeping taxes low and reducing regulation, supporting school choice, and “uplifting Black Virginians,” in part by creating a Black Virginians Advisory Cabinet for the governor and investing in historically Black colleges and universities.
She generated attention earlier this year when she posted a profile photo on her Facebook page that showed her posing while holding a large gun.
In a TV ad, Sears attacked Ayala for a vote that will raise customer electric bills and for then later taking campaign money from regulated monopoly Dominion Energy after promising not to.
Sears declined to say during the campaign if she had received a vaccine for COVID-19, prompting criticism from Ayala.
In a call with reporters on Tuesday morning, Ayala said she never imagined while working in a gas station, as a waitress and as a school administrative assistant that she’d ever be a candidate for statewide office.
“What a crazy ride this campaign has been,” she said. “I never thought that I’d be standing here as a candidate for statewide office.”
Gov. Ralph Northam helped lift Ayala above a crowded field in the June Democratic primary by endorsing her for the seat.
Sears has not offered comment or done any interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch since Sept. 8, when she fired campaign staffers. Sears said at the time that she was rebooting her campaign.
