Second recent settlement in solitary confinement suits against Virginia Department of Corrections EMBARGOED UNTIL 12:01 A.M. SUNDAY

However, in settling the two cases, the department admitted no liability or that it broke any state or federal laws or regulations in its handling of the inmates, according to the agreements.

The department denied that Reyes had been held in solitary confinement for such a long period or that Lee had ever been held in solitary confinement. The department uses what it calls restrictive housing, which it says is not comparable to solitary confinement.

Lee’s suit, filed in U.S. District Court in 2019, alleged that officials at Red Onion State Prison placed Lee in solitary confinement on May 26, 2016, and left him there for 600 days.

“During that time, Mr. Lee experienced a complete mental and physical collapse. By the time a psychiatrist evaluated him in February 2018 for medical treatment, Mr. Lee had lost the most fundamental human faculty, his capacity for language. When he spoke at all, he used an unintelligible string of numbers and nonsense words,” the suit alleges.