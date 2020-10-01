Second state prisoner cites danger after acting as confidential informant

A second inmate claims the Virginia Department of Corrections failed to properly protect him as promised after he informed on prison gang activities.
The inmate, who asked that his name and current location not be identified for his security, was recently transferred to a prison in another part of the state from the high-security Keen Mountain Correctional Center, where he had been held in restrictive housing.
He has medical records documenting injuries that he says were suffered in retaliatory assaults by gang members at different prisons — one attack happening four hours after he was moved to a new prison.
That inmate, and another, Joseph Wayne Phelps, 30, contend they were informants for the department.
Phelps, the subject of two stories in the Richmond Times-Dispatch in August, said he wanted his name used to hold authorities accountable. Both were held for months in restrictive housing at Keen Mountain and not protective custody — prompting concerns from the group Interfaith Action for Human Rights.
Rabbi Charles Feinberg, executive director of the organization, wrote officials on behalf of those inmates and others in July.
Feinberg noted that the Department of Corrections’ operating procedures recognize that protective custody is different from restrictive housing, formerly called segregation or solitary confinement.
Feinberg added that while in restrictive housing, Phelps and the other inmate “have been subjected to restrictions that are punitive, as well as unnecessary and inappropriate to their asserted need for protection.”
After months in restricted housing, each man was recently moved from Keen Mountain just hours before they were scheduled to speak with The Times-Dispatch.
Phelps — who asked for an out-of-state transfer — was sent to a South Carolina prison on Aug. 17, and the other inmate — who asked to be moved to a facility in another part of Virginia — was transferred to a new prison last month.
The Department of Corrections insists the two moves had nothing to do with the scheduled interviews.
A Department of Corrections spokeswoman said there are active gangs throughout the prison system and at times there is some gang-related violence, such as assaults and fights.
Both men have pending litigation, and the department will not comment on their allegations. However, officials said offenders who assist investigations into gang activity, drug dealing or other lawbreaking by other inmates are protected by the department.
Such inmates could be transferred to a higher-security level with more restrictive conditions for their protection or even, as is apparently the case with Phelps, moved to another state if necessary.
In the federal lawsuits they have filed against prison officials and in interviews with The Times-Dispatch, the two men claim they informed on people in violent prison gangs but that the Department of Corrections reneged on promises to protect them.
They said they knew that filing the suits, which are public documents, and talking to the media might expose them to more danger. But they said they wanted their claims known that the Department of Corrections used them as informants and then failed to protect them.
Phelps said, “They don’t have no problem putting your life in danger, but when it comes time to helping us, their only [answer] is putting us in [segregation].”
“They’re getting away with it. I’m making it known, public, that’s stuff that needs to be known. This is the stuff that police in prison are doing and they’re not doing nothing about it,” he added.
Gay Gardner, the Interfaith Action for Human Rights’ senior adviser for Virginia, worked to help get the two men out of the restrictive housing unit at Keen Mountain.
She wrote in a recent email that generally, inmates are placed in restrictive housing because they pose a threat to others or to the security of the prison.
According to Gardner, an official prison document shows that one of the men was in restrictive housing for his own protection. “Yet he was subjected to the same punitive restrictions imposed on prisoners who are placed in the RHU because their behavior poses a security threat to others,” she wrote.
That inmate, Gardner added, was in restrictive housing for more than six months, ostensibly while awaiting transfer. She said it is not credible if officials contend that was due to COVID-19 inmate movement restrictions. “Transfers had been taking place for some time before he was finally [moved],” she wrote in an email.
The two inmates credit Gardner with getting them out of Keen Mountain.
The inmate who wishes to remain unnamed said he requested to be moved from prisons in the western region of the state where he had enemies. He said Tuesday that he is now far from Keen Mountain but still concerned.
“I’m worried about it,” he said of the potential safety risk publicity might generate. But, he said, “I definitely want it to be heard ... I think people do need to know about it.”
He said that while the staff at the new prison are treating him well, he does not know anyone there and that gang members are present.
“It creates a lot of stress ... it’s hard to sleep and you’re constantly looking over your shoulder because you never know when it’s going to happen again,” he said.
According to paperwork he filed in his federal suit, he said he became a drug informant at a prison in the western part of the state in August 2019, but a gang involved learned of his cooperation and he was beaten and his shoulder dislocated.
Department of Corrections records confirm, as he contends, that he was moved soon after from that prison to another.
“These gangs are in every prison and they are very organized and orchestrated,” he wrote to the U.S. District Court. “They communicate on a daily basis and knew I was getting transferred.”
He said gang members were at the new prison so it was decided to move him to yet another prison later last year.
“I was there for four hours and they jumped me on the yard. The information traveled immediately,” he said of the gangs.
He filed his pending federal complaint in June alleging that he had been hospitalized three times and transferred five times in the prior year. He accused the Department of Corrections of twice sending him to prisons where he had enemies and had been assaulted.
Reached by telephone, he alleged that when he agreed to help prison authorities, “there was an understanding there was going to be protection.”
“They just completely ignored it and allowed [assaults] to happen and it’s happened multiple times at multiple places,” he said.
Instead of protective custody or some other arrangement for his safety at Keen Mountain, he said, “I was in solitary for seven months with no charges.”
State officials have not yet responded to that inmate’s suit. However, in Phelps’ federal case, paperwork from the department states that his claims that his life was in danger were investigated by the department and determined to be unfounded.
Reached by telephone last week, Phelps complained that he is being held in “the hole” at the Kirkland Correctional Center in Columbia, S.C., and has not been told by anyone if a transfer from there to less restrictive conditions is being contemplated.
Kirkland is an intake and assessment center for new South Carolina inmates, which also has a maximum-security unit where Phelps says he is being held.
In an email sent Sunday, Gardner wrote to South Carolina and Virginia corrections officials, telling them the group was “extremely concerned” about Phelps’ physical and mental well-being.
A spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Corrections wrote in an email last week that “We are still determining what his best placement will be.”
(804) 649-6340