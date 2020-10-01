Second state prisoner cites danger after acting as confidential informant

In the federal lawsuits they have filed against prison officials and in interviews with The Times-Dispatch, the two men claim they informed on people in violent prison gangs but that the Department of Corrections reneged on promises to protect them.

They said they knew that filing the suits, which are public documents, and talking to the media might expose them to more danger. But they said they wanted their claims known that the Department of Corrections used them as informants and then failed to protect them.

Phelps said, “They don’t have no problem putting your life in danger, but when it comes time to helping us, their only [answer] is putting us in [segregation].”

“They’re getting away with it. I’m making it known, public, that’s stuff that needs to be known. This is the stuff that police in prison are doing and they’re not doing nothing about it,” he added.

Gay Gardner, the Interfaith Action for Human Rights’ senior adviser for Virginia, worked to help get the two men out of the restrictive housing unit at Keen Mountain.

She wrote in a recent email that generally, inmates are placed in restrictive housing because they pose a threat to others or to the security of the prison.