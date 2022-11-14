Second UVa football player, receiver Lavel Davis Jr., identified as victim in Sunday night's shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was one of two football players shot and killed Sunday night, according to a Tweet from his cousin, Newberry College assistant football coach Sean Lampkin.

Police suspect former UVa football player Chris Jones of killing three people, including Davis and linebacker D’Sean Perry, at a parking deck on the school’s campus.

“Saddening, saddening news this morning,” Lampkin tweeted Monday. “God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night. Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing of my cousin Lavel Davis Jr.

"Love and already miss you, kid.”

Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”

Davis, a Dorchester, S.C. native, enjoyed a breakout freshman year for UVa, catching 20 passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns. His 25.8 yard-per-reception mark ranked second in the nation. But a knee injury and subsequent surgery cost him the 2021 season.

Davis returned to the field this season, under new coach Tony Elliott, and made 16 catches for 372 yard and two scores, before missing the past two games with a concussion.