Sen. Amanda Chase says she tested negative for COVID-19

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, said the results of a COVID-19 test show she is negative.

Chase said she decided to get the test Thursday after finding out a campaign volunteer she was near at a gun show had tested positive.

She said she learned about the volunteer during the Senate session at the Science Museum of Virginia after someone called Senate staff to report the situation.

Chase participated in the Senate session on Friday remotely, as have other lawmakers who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive.