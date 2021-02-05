Sen. Chase says she's awaiting COVID-19 test result after a volunteer tested positive

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, said she's awaiting results of a COVID-19 test after learning that a campaign volunteer she was with has tested positive.

Chase, a candidate for governor, attended a gun show in Augusta County on Saturday.

She said she found out about the positive volunteer on Thursday from state Senate staff who received a call from someone alerting them. The Senate Clerk's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

"I didn’t have a lot of contact with her," Chase said of the volunteer. "I was outside most of the time. I wasn’t inside where she was. But I did go past the table and talk to her for a minute."

Chase said she doesn't have any symptoms and will participate in Friday's session of the Senate remotely while she awaits her test result.

The volunteer notified other volunteers and Chase's executive assistant about her positive result on Wednesday, Chase said. But Chase said her assistant didn't notify her.

"She admits she forgot to tell me," Chase said. "It’s kind of a major thing if you find out that one of my volunteers got COVID. That’s something I would want to know like immediately."