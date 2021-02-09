Sen. Chase sues Republican Party over plan for nominating convention

Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state Republican Party, asking a judge to declare as illegal the party's plan for a convention to pick statewide candidates this year.
The lawsuit says an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people would attend a convention, which would violate an executive order by Gov. Ralph Northam limiting public gatherings to 10 people. At no point during the COVID-19 pandemic have public gatherings been allowed to exceed 250 people.
A majority of the Republican Party of Virginia's State Central Committee, the party's governing body, has consistently backed a convention. As yet, convention supporters have not convinced enough members who prefer a primary to support holding a convention as separate party-run drive-through events around the state in order to pick nominees in a safe way.
Chase, a state senator from Chesterfield, issued a statement that said the standoff means the State Central Committee members would end up picking the party's statewide nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, which would disenfranchise Republican voters.
"To not allow the people to vote on this is just unconscionable," the statement said. "The Republican Party rejects socialism; yet allowing a few on the SCC to choose our candidates is exactly that; socialism."
Rich Anderson, the state party chairman, said he could not comment on the lawsuit. But as far as the process, he said the party has chosen a convention and will notify the state Department of Elections by Feb. 23 of that decision. Then, he said, there is work to be done to define that process and create a plan for an unassembled or drive-through convention that follows COVID-19 protocol.
Democrats have chosen a state-run primary election to be held June 8 to select their nominees.
Backers of a convention among the State Central Committee have expressed support for an “unassembled” convention, in which the party would hold separate drive-through events in the 11 congressional districts rather than a traditional centralized gathering that could draw hundreds or thousands of people.
But in order to hold an unassembled convention party leaders need to change the party’s governing document. That requires the support of 75% of the committee, which convention supporters have not been able to muster on the bitterly divided panel.
The State Central Committee holds its next virtual meeting on Feb. 27, which is four days after the political parties must tell the state government their nomination method.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD