Sen. Chase sues Republican Party over plan for nominating convention

Rich Anderson, the state party chairman, said he could not comment on the lawsuit. But as far as the process, he said the party has chosen a convention and will notify the state Department of Elections by Feb. 23 of that decision. Then, he said, there is work to be done to define that process and create a plan for an unassembled or drive-through convention that follows COVID-19 protocol.

Democrats have chosen a state-run primary election to be held June 8 to select their nominees.

Backers of a convention among the State Central Committee have expressed support for an “unassembled” convention, in which the party would hold separate drive-through events in the 11 congressional districts rather than a traditional centralized gathering that could draw hundreds or thousands of people.

But in order to hold an unassembled convention party leaders need to change the party’s governing document. That requires the support of 75% of the committee, which convention supporters have not been able to muster on the bitterly divided panel.

The State Central Committee holds its next virtual meeting on Feb. 27, which is four days after the political parties must tell the state government their nomination method.