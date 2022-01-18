Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend

A new Twitter star has been born and that star is Sen. Lillie Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who turns 78 on Saturday.

Since the Virginia General Assembly session started, her Twitter feed -- @SenLouiseLucas -- has been going gangbusters. Over the weekend, she scooped up thousands of new followers, bringing her following to over 20,500.

She posts memes, gifs and scorchers, mostly aimed at Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.

Lucas is president pro tempore of the state Senate, which means she presides over the chamber in the lieutenant governor’s absence.

That is why Lucas sat behind Youngkin on Monday along with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, when Youngkin delivered his State of the Commonwealth address in the House chamber.