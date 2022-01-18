Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend

A new Twitter star has been born and that star is Sen. Lillie Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who turns 78 on Saturday.
Since the Virginia General Assembly session started, her Twitter feed -- @SenLouiseLucas -- has been going gangbusters. Over the weekend, she scooped up thousands of new followers, bringing her following to over 20,500.
She posts memes, gifs and scorchers, mostly aimed at Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
My name is Lillie Louise Lucas and I am the highest ranking Democrat in Virginia’s government. I’ve now got 15,000 followers ready to stand up and fight back to defend our progress! RT and let’s keep building this online Lucas *Navy!— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 18, 2022
* I started at the shipyard, sorry Army!
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
January 17, 2022
The Twitterverse is officially a-Twitter over her:
God bless the unleashed Twitter account of @SenLouiseLucas— Nick Gothard (@NickGothardVA) January 18, 2022
To which Lucas responded:
https://t.co/6W8Hc6QtP3 pic.twitter.com/CgDjWKAAui— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 18, 2022
Here are just a few of her recent Twitter gems:
One (almost 78 year old) black woman speaks up and the Republicans are ready to call up the National Guard! 😂 https://t.co/nBhbnJ5E6T— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 18, 2022
I saw segregated schools, spare me the lecture young man. https://t.co/6HtzKtb5oS— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 17, 2022
Did @rolandsmartin really retweet me tonight?! pic.twitter.com/CyORMDqPfV— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 18, 2022
Lucas is president pro tempore of the state Senate, which means she presides over the chamber in the lieutenant governor’s absence.
That is why Lucas sat behind Youngkin on Monday along with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, when Youngkin delivered his State of the Commonwealth address in the House chamber.
Lucas stepped in for former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and led the Senate on several notable occasions, as when Virginia senators backed legislation to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and when Fairfax took a seat while senators gave speeches to honor Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on his birthday.
A member of the Senate since 1992, Lucas sponsored the legislation that legalized casino gambling in Virginia. It allowed five cities – Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond – to hold referendums on whether to allow casinos. Richmond was the only city to vote down a casino.
Lucas recently said she would donate to charity a $300,000 settlement from the city of Portsmouth that closed a $6.75 million suit she had filed against former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene and a sergeant.
Lucas filed the suit after she and 18 others were charged with felonies for damaging a Confederate monument during a protest in 2020. A judge later dismissed the charges and Portsmouth officials fired Greene.
But Lucas, of course, isn't the only Virginia politician setting Twitter aflame.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears' personal Twitter account, @WinsomeSears, has 183,000 Twitter followers. Her campaign Twitter account, @Winwithwinsome, has an additional 133,500. Both were covered by The Washington Post in an article titled: "Winsome Sears pulls in fans after victory in Virginia with a lighthearted Twitter account."
The article highlighted Sears' funny, sharp-edged humor and led with a photo of Sears' head photoshopped onto the body of Kamala D. Harris with the caption "We did it, Glenn." Sears' meme, which poked fun at Harris' famous response, "We did it, Joe," when Joe Biden won the 2020 election, took off on Twitter, racking up over 75,000 likes and 10,400 retweets.
We did it, @TeamYoungkin! 😉 pic.twitter.com/8B4eH84XQb— Team Winsome (@WinWithWinsome) November 3, 2021
