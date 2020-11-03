Sen. Mark Warner fends off GOP challenger Daniel Gade, wins third term

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has won re-election to a third term, fending off a challenge from Republican Daniel Gade, according to preliminary election results.

The Associated Press called the contest right after the polls closed at 7 p.m.

Warner’s seat had long been considered safe for Democrats on a night that saw them vying for control of Congress’ upper chamber.

"I'm incredibly proud and grateful to the people of the commonwealth for sending me back to work in the Senate," Warner said during a press conference in Alexandria. "While we're all waiting on the national results, I'm optimistic that this is going to be a very good night for our country."

Warner, 65, was first elected to the Senate in 2008 on the ticket led by Barack Obama. Warner, already was a well-known fixture in Virginia politics. He served as governor from 2002 to 2006, a term he ended with high approval ratings. He previously served as state Democratic Party chairman in the mid-1990s.

In Washington, Warner is the highest-ranking Democrat on the influential Senate Intelligence Committee, and with regularity a negotiator on behalf of Democrats seeking bipartisan deals.