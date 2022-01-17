Sen. Petersen: We need Youngkin to join effort to end Dominion campaign donations

A state senator who's tried for years to scale down Dominion Energy's influence in the state Capitol called on Gov. Glenn Youngkin Monday to join the effort, saying lawmakers need the new governor's support if they're going to pass the legislation.

"We need the new governor to speak out on this issue," said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. "I can get a portion of my caucus. I can’t get them all. I certainly can't get the ones that are more senior in leadership. ... The commonwealth needs the new governor to take a firm stand on this issue.”

Petersen held a news conference with Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, on Monday to discuss legislation they've filed that would prohibit campaign contributions from any public utility.