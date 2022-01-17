Sen. Petersen: We need Youngkin to join effort to end Dominion campaign donations

A state senator who's tried for years to scale down Dominion Energy's influence in the state Capitol called on Gov. Glenn Youngkin Monday to join the effort, saying lawmakers need the new governor's support if they're going to pass the legislation.
"We need the new governor to speak out on this issue," said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. "I can get a portion of my caucus. I can’t get them all. I certainly can't get the ones that are more senior in leadership. ... The commonwealth needs the new governor to take a firm stand on this issue.”
Petersen held a news conference with Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, on Monday to discuss legislation they've filed that would prohibit campaign contributions from any public utility.
The issue: The General Assembly writes laws that regulate Dominion, a monopoly and the state's largest electric utility. Dominion is among the largest campaign donors to lawmakers, and those laws they write generally favor the utility's bottom line. Last year, Dominion was able to keep hundreds of millions above a fair profit following a review of its finances, rather than return it to customers.
Ware said he thinks the bill has a good chance of passing in the House, where Republicans have a 52-48 edge.
“This is about ratepayers. At the bottom line, we are concerned for the ratepayers.”
Adding to the chances something could pass this year, he said, was Dominion Energy's $250,000 in funding to a secretive federal political action committee last fall that funded misleading attacks on Youngkin. The advertisements were meant to undercut Youngkin with his Republican base by painting him as weak on the Second Amendment.
Dominion CEO Bob Blue apologized last year and said the company failed to properly vet the PAC, while Youngkin attacked the company's assistance of his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe.
On Monday, the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project posted Federal Election Commission data showing all the donors to the anti-Youngkin PAC, called "Accountability Virginia."
In addition to money from the Dominion PAC, Accountability Virginia received personal donations from Blue ($10,000), Dominion President Ed Baine ($5,000), Dominion general counsel Carlos Brown ($5,000) and Bill Murray ($7,500), the utility's head lobbyist.
Dominion Energy donated $50,000 to Youngkin's inauguration committee in December.
As for the legislation from Petersen and Ware, Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said Monday: "Campaign finance laws should apply to all equally.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson