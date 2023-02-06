After the House Commerce and Energy Committee last week gutted Dominion Energy's sweeping proposal for changing the way it is regulated, the state Senate on Monday trimmed a key section of the same measure.

The issue is the profit rate the electric monopoly is allowed to earn — an important element when the State Corporation Commission reviews its rates.

But in the background, as the Senate action made clear, is Dominion's concern about financing its $9 billion offshore wind farm.

The clue comes in an amendment to the Dominion bill proposed by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City: a time limit on the bill's directive that the SCC must use the average profit rate of large southeastern utilities as the profit rate it allows for Dominion.

Norment's amendment would end that directive in 2027, which is when Dominion expects to complete its $9 billion offshore wind farm.

Senators advanced the amended Dominion bill closer to passage on Monday, as the Senate and the House each plowed through several hundred bills. Each chamber faces a Tuesday deadline to complete work on its own bills so surviving measures can cross to the other chamber for consideration before the legislature adjourns on Feb. 25.

The wind facility, 27 miles off Virginia Beach in the Atlantic Ocean, is said to be able to generate 2.6 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power 660,000 homes with its 176 wind turbines.

Dominion officials have repeatedly said they are concerned its current allowed profit rate will discourage lenders from stepping up to finance the project.

Norment said his amendment would, after 2027, "forever give the SCC absolute authority" to determine the appropriate profit rate.

Senators voted to add his time limit amendment to the Dominion bill — Senate Bill 1265, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax — by a vote of 25 to 14, with 11 Democrats and 14 Republicans in favor. Voting against was a bipartisan group, opposed to any measure directing the SCC to raise Dominion's profit rate. The group included 10 Democrats and four Republicans.

Norment’s amendments also aim to clarify that the $350 million in customer savings — equal to a $7 to $8 savings on a benchmark $137 monthly bill for 1,000-kilowatt-hours — cannot be offset by another portion of the bill calling for a 2023 review of the company’s base rates.

The savings are to come from rolling several surcharges, riders or rate adjustment clauses, into base rates.

Norment said his amendment is intended to assure that, under the SCC review of base rates that account for about half of current bills, rates may decrease may not increase due to the rolling in from riders.

This amendment passed on a voice vote.

Those amendments leave the Senate bill far apart from the House version, which simply gives the SCC more power to review base rates, essentially frozen since 2007.

Those base rates are meant to yield a return to stockholders based on the plant and equipment in use at the time. But since the value of most business assets tends to decline over time, an SCC review would likely push customers' bills down.

With the wide gap between House and Senate, Norment does not “think this is the final step."

“The House has its version, this is ours, and it will be resolved in conference,” he said.

State Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, had wanted to simply strike sections of the Dominion bill that would allow it to earn more profits, which would necessarily push customers’ bills higher.

He withdrew one amendment that would have erased a clause directing the SCC to use the average of southeastern utilities’ profit rates.

By using that average, Dominion's permitted profit rate — its rate of return on equity, or the return on the net investment its stockholders have made over the years — would rise to 10.07% from the current 9.35%. Dominion's current profit rate is the lowest among southeastern utilities, which range as high as Alabama Power’s 11.53%.

Petersen's other amendment would have eliminated language that would allow a different method for calculating that equity, which likely would mean a larger amount of equity on which the higher allowed rate of return would be based.

His amendment was rejected on a voice vote.

The House bill sparked no debate when it came before that body Monday for amendments to be considered.

PHOTOS: Dominion's offshore wind turbines