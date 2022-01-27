Senate bill that would require Parole Board votes to be made public under FOIA clears first hurdle in General Assembly

A Senate bill that would require the individual votes of the Virginia Parole Board be made public cleared its first hurdle this week, and its Republican sponsor believes it has a good chance of becoming law this session after identical legislation he introduced in 2020 and 2021 was killed by the House Courts of Justice Committee, then controlled by Democrats.
"My hope is that we'll get strong bi-partisan support in the Senate, and once the House of Delegates has the opportunity to consider the bill, I also expect there will be strong bi-partisan support for making parole board votes public," said Sen. David Sutterlein, R-Roanoke County.
Senate Bill 5 would make the votes of parole board members in their decisions to grant or not grant parole to state inmates a public record under provisions of Virginia's Freedom of Information Act. Currently, the individual board votes are kept secret. The Virginia Coalition for Open Government and the Virginia Press Association favor transparency and are supporting Sutterlein's bill.
Identical versions of the bill passed the Senate with bi-partisan support with votes of 29-10 and 33-6 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, but ultimately were killed after being referred to the House Courts of Justice Committee. In party-line votes, the committee tabled the legislation and referred it to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council in 2020, and left it in committee without further discussion in 2021.
Sutterlein first introduced the bill in 2020 as a measure to require greater transparency of parole board decisions in the wake of a Virginia government watchdog report that said the board violated the law and its own policies in releasing Vincent Martin, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing a Richmond police officer in 1979.
The board came under intense scrutiny as other controversial decisions followed and at least nine of the panel's actions involving individual inmates were investigated by the Office of the State Inspector General.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, told members of the Assembly's General Laws and Technology Committee on Wednesday that the proposed legislation is neither a "partisan issue" nor a "scandal issue."
"It's just a basic fact that the parole board is a public body, and like all other public bodies, they should routinely make their vote counts publicly accessible," she said.
Currently, the parole board "is generally not subject to FOIA at all," Rhyne said. "The public has no rights under FOIA to ask for and receive records generally [from the parole board]. There's nothing prohibiting the parole board from doing that, but they're not required to."
In remarks to the committee, Sutterlein said his bill would bring the parole board in line with just about every other public body in Virginia in terms of the transparency of its actions.
"When we pass a law, everyone knows how we voted on it, and we know the governor who signed it into law," Sutterlein said. "If someone is accused of violating that law everyone gets to know who made the arrest. If they are prosecuted in our courts, everyone gets to know the prosecutor and the judge who oversaw the case. And if it goes to appeal, everyone gets to know the name of the appellate judge that upheld the decision. And if it goes to the parole board, and the parole board decides to grant parole, this is the first time in the entire process where it's not clear who's making the decision."
In August 2020, after Sutterlein's bill was introduced for the first time, then-Parole Board Chair Tonya Chapman said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the parole board had not taken a position on the legislation.
However, "the concern is whether it opens up the propensity for people to try and intimidate board members ... for instance, like we know where you live," Chapman said. "Whether it's individuals that are upset about releasing someone, or individuals that are upset because you didn't release them."
She said after the Inspector General's report was released about the Vincent Martin case, "we received threats — so that would be a concern as far as [making public] individual votes."
In a fiscal impact statement the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget filed about the bill's potential costs, the staff said the parole board believes it may need to hire up to two full-time staff positions to compile and prepare information for public dissemination or for specific FOIA requests if the bill becomes law. The board estimated that the annual salary for one such position, including benefits, would be about $66,555 annually.
But Rhyne took issue with that assessment.
"There's no requirement [in the bill] that the votes be proactively disclosed, or that any database be compiled, or anything like that," she told the committee. "It's just simply that they need to make [the information] available upon request. There's simply no reason why it would take two full-time employees — as the fiscal impact statement suggests — just to respond to requests for vote tallies on a particular case."
The General Laws committee voted 14-1, with Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, casting the only dissenting vote, to move the bill forward. It now will be considered by the House Finance and Appropriations Committee.
