Senate committee kills bill that would allow Petersburg to have a casino

A powerful state Senate committee killed a proposal on Thursday evening that would have allowed Petersburg residents to hold a referendum on hosting a casino in the city.

The bill from Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, also would have prevented Richmond from holding a second referendum - for five years - after voters in the city narrowly defeated a proposal for a casino last year.

Morrissey has said allowing Richmond to vote again would be undemocratic and redundant.

Morrissey last year began exploring how Petersburg could potentially take Richmond’s spot, hoping that it could help revitalize the city of approximately 33,000 people in his Senate district.

The committee's vote to defeat the bill was 9-7. The bill drew support and opposition from both Democrats who control the committee and Republicans.

Six Democrats and three Republicans voted to defeat the measure. Five Democrats and two Republicans backed the bill.

Legislation is generally sent to that committee if it has a budget impact on the state. Morrissey's proposal had no fiscal impact.