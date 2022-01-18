Senate committee kills proposal to limit campaign contributions in Virginia

Virginia is one of just a few states where donors can give unlimited money to political candidates, and senators from both parties want to keep it that way.
They rejected on Tuesday a proposal from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, to cap at $20,000 the amount someone can give to a Virginia candidate in an election cycle. The limit on donations to federal candidates is $2,900.
Virginia's politicians have long been reluctant to put any limits on how much money they can accept, however.
"Contributions are speech," said Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, whose law firm was among key GOP operatives advising rapper Kanye West's independent campaign for president, Daily Beast reported last month.
Supporting the bill, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said single contributors are providing hundreds of thousands of dollars to primary candidates for General Assembly - in some cases nearly all of the candidate's funding.
The bill died on a 10-5 vote in the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee.
Voting in favor of the campaign contribution limit: Sens. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, Monty Mason, D-Newport News and Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
Voting against the campaign contribution limit: Sens. John Bell, D-Loudoun, Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax and Vogel.
Nancy Morgan of Northern Virginia, the state coordinator of the Virginia chapter of the citizen group American Promise, said she wasn't overly surprised that the Senate committee stopped the bill and has hope that delegates in the House will advance a similar measure in a bipartisan way.
She said she's hoping that with amendments, a piece of legislation could become suitable.
Her group last year released a study on campaign finance reform in Virginia after lawmakers failed to broadly study the issue.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson