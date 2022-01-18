Senate committee kills proposal to limit campaign contributions in Virginia

Virginia is one of just a few states where donors can give unlimited money to political candidates, and senators from both parties want to keep it that way.

They rejected on Tuesday a proposal from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, to cap at $20,000 the amount someone can give to a Virginia candidate in an election cycle. The limit on donations to federal candidates is $2,900.

Virginia's politicians have long been reluctant to put any limits on how much money they can accept, however.

"Contributions are speech," said Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, whose law firm was among key GOP operatives advising rapper Kanye West's independent campaign for president, Daily Beast reported last month.

Supporting the bill, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said single contributors are providing hundreds of thousands of dollars to primary candidates for General Assembly - in some cases nearly all of the candidate's funding.