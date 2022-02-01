Senate committee pulls Youngkin natural resources nominee from list of Cabinet secretaries they'll confirm

Democrats on a Senate committee on Tuesday removed lightning-rod Cabinet nominee Andrew Wheeler from a list of appointments working its way through the legislature, pushing new GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin closer to being the first Virginia executive in 16 years to have such a choice rejected by the legislature.

Youngkin's choice of Wheeler to be Virginia secretary of natural resources was immediately met with a backlash earlier this month by Democrats and environmental groups because of Wheeler's record of trying to roll back environmental protections as head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.

A governor's Cabinet choices are subject to General Assembly approval. The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 9-6, on a party line vote, to remove Wheeler's name from a resolution that now goes to the full Senate.