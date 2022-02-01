Senate committee pulls Youngkin natural resources nominee from list of Cabinet secretaries they'll confirm

Democrats on a Senate committee on Tuesday removed lightning-rod Cabinet nominee Andrew Wheeler from a list of appointments working its way through the legislature, pushing new GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin closer to being the first Virginia executive in 16 years to have such a choice rejected by the legislature.
Youngkin's choice of Wheeler to be Virginia secretary of natural resources was immediately met with a backlash earlier this month by Democrats and environmental groups because of Wheeler's record of trying to roll back environmental protections as head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.
A governor's Cabinet choices are subject to General Assembly approval. The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 9-6, on a party line vote, to remove Wheeler's name from a resolution that now goes to the full Senate.
“Governor Youngkin has said time and time again he would like to bridge the partisan divide and work together for Virginia’s next generation," Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke of Hampton said in a statement. "However, his choice of Trump alum Andrew Wheeler for the position of Secretary of Natural Resources proves his unwillingness to bring properly qualified officials into our government.
"Mr. Wheeler will not protect - but instead will destroy - our efforts to move away from fossil fuels, maintain air and water quality, and prevent further global warming. His nomination is dangerous for Virginia’s future."
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said: "Andrew Wheeler is a highly qualified individual with an extensive background on natural resources and issues critically important to Virginians. The governor is disappointed that the committee put partisan politics over the selection of an experienced public servant who would prioritize cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay and James River."
In 2006, Republicans defeated Daniel LeBlanc, then-Gov. Tim Kaine's nominee for secretary of the commonwealth.
Wheeler, of Alexandria, did not apply for the job, but served on Youngkin's transition committee handling energy issues and Youngkin offered it to him.
The Union of Concerned Scientists in 2019 created a list of “80 Trump administration attacks on science” and called Wheeler a “driving force” behind many.
Three former EPA administrators who served under Republican presidents expressed concerns in 2019 about Wheeler.
And a group of former EPA employees wrote a letter to Virginia senators expressing concerns about Wheeler.
Wheeler got support in a letter sent to Virginia senators on Sunday from other EPA employees who worked with him and support his nomination. The letter was coordinated by Mandy Gunasekara, a former Trump EPA official who in 2019 started an anonymously-funded group to promote Trump's energy agenda and then rejoined the agency in 2020 as chief of staff under Wheeler.
The letter defended Wheeler's commitment to clean air and water:
"All told, over the course of Mr. Wheeler’s career, he has improved the lives of millions of Americans through his steadfast commitments to a better, healthier environment."
