Senate committee wants Housing Commission study of eviction defense bill

If a landlord doesn’t maintain an apartment, then tries to evict a tenant for nonpayment of rent, should that renter be able to use the landlord’s negligence as a court defense for falling behind?

Tenant advocates say yes. Lobbyists representing landlords and property managers say no.

On a 12-2 vote Wednesday, the Senate General Laws and Technology committee punted a bill that would have empowered tenants to do so until next year’s legislative session. Lawmakers said they wanted the Virginia Housing Commission to study the issue.

“When a landlord violates the contract by refusing to provide a safe and habitable property while still demanding the rent in full, tenants should be able to provide that violation as evidence in court without facing the high barrier of paying full rent into escrow with the court,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who proposed the change.

Twenty-five states have similar laws, including Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Ebbin said. In 2020, the committee had advanced a similar measure with bipartisan support, but the full Senate didn’t ultimately approve it at the time.

Ebbin's measure, SB 284, also would have allowed a court to order local authorities to investigate the property at issue and report back with their findings. Some on the committee said that would produce lengthy delays and ultimately keep landlords from collecting rent they are owed.

The Virginia Apartment Management Association, the Apartment and Office Building Association and the Virginia Realtors opposed it at Wednesday’s meeting.

“This bill would allow a tenant to stop paying rent in response to what the tenant believes is a breach of contract by the landlord, with no requirement that the tenant pay that rent into court until a judge determines if the landlord is actually at fault,” said Erin Barton, a lobbyist representing the Virginia Realtors.

Ebbin disagreed. “This in no way removes the tenant’s obligation to pay rent; it merely allows the court to reduce it in an uninhabitable situation.”

Under current state law, a tenant must pay full rent into escrow in order to raise legal objections about the living conditions in the unit. Supporters said the measure would level the playing field for renters.

Dangerous conditions that go unaddressed force tenants to pay costs they wouldn’t have otherwise, advocates said, like hotel stays because heating is broken or eating out because of faulty appliances. Those unplanned expenses can ultimately cause a tenant to fall behind, and therefore are relevant to the court proceedings, supporters said.

“Many tenants fall behind on their rent in these situations because they have to take emergency measures to keep their families safe,” said Isabel McLain, a research and policy analyst with nonprofit Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia. “Tenants would not incur these costs if not for their landlord’s negligence.”

In other business Wednesday, the committee struck a bill that would have directed the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to create and implement a new statewide housing subsidy by next January.

The bill was tied to a key recommendation from a recently released statewide housing report. Researchers found more than 27,700 low-income households in Virginia relied on the federal Housing Choice Voucher program to pay a portion of their rent, but twice as many households who qualified for the subsidy were waiting for one. A state program modeled after the federal one would help close the gap, at an initial cost of $73 million, according to the report.

The vote, without discussion, came at the request of the bill’s patron, Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun. Bell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.