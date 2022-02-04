Senate Democrats disposing of key parts of Youngkin and GOP agenda

Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation that became law under the previous two years of a majority Democratic legislature.
Despite last year's GOP wins statewide and for control of the House of Delegates, Democrats are using their 21-19 edge in the Senate to stop GOP legislation on charter schools, the minimum wage, guns, social issues and some of new Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax proposals.
"We made generational progress over the last two years on a lot of issues, from access to health care, to education funding, to expanding voting, criminal justice reform, addressing climate change. And those are issues that are very important to us and are popular with Virginians," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, the Senate Democratic caucus secretary.
"We expected the new administration and House Republicans to try to roll them back, but we're standing firm to protect that progress."
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, presides over the Senate and breaks tie votes. But more than a third of the way through the 2022 General Assembly session, she hasn't broken a single tie. As of now, if Republicans want to get anything to the governor's desk it generally needs to get approval of Senate Democrats.
"The more things change the more they stay the same," said Senate Republican Minority Whip Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. I don't see a lot of difference in what was happening in the Senate last year from what is happening in the Senate this year.
"When it comes to bills that were priorities of the governor, bills that were priorities of the attorney general, they seem to draw the opposition of the Democrats pretty easily ... a lot of the things that we're putting forward are finding the same fate that they found last year and the year before."
Stanley said this is not surprising. But he said he was surprised at the strong resistance by Democrats to Youngkin's choice for natural resources secretary, Andrew Wheeler, who will need General Assembly approval to remain on the job. Many Democrats want to reject his appointment because he tried to roll back environmental protections as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator under President Donald Trump. A fight over his nomination could come to the Senate floor on Monday.
Although many of his agenda items remain pending, here's a look at some of the items on Youngkin's legislative agenda that Senate Democrats have already rejected:
* Senators killed a bill aimed at streamlining state government regulations that Democrats feared would eliminate consumer protections.
* Senators in the Commerce and Labor Committee killed a bill that would have repealed a 2020 law allowing localities to give employees the ability to collectively bargain for a contract.
* Youngkin wants to rename the title of his Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Director of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion. Democrats on the Senate General Laws and Technology Committee said no.
* Even with one Democratic senator joining Republicans to support a bill that would have made it easier for charter schools to open in Virginia, Democrats on the Senate Education and Health Committee killed the proposal by a vote of 8-7.
* The same committee voted 9-4 to reject a bill from Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, that would ban the teaching of "inherently divisive concepts" in public schools. That bill, in keeping with an executive order from Youngkin, stemmed from GOP efforts to prevent school divisions from teaching students about systemic racism.
Although many of Youngkin's tax proposals are awaiting action, Democrats rejected his proposal to require local governing bodies to take public actions up to a voter referendum if rising real estate assessments result in higher property taxes.
Youngkin wants to double the standard deduction on income taxes, but a Senate panel has recommended that be studied for a year before any decisions are made.
"I'm disappointed at the partisan politics that I see being played in the Senate," Youngkin told WTKR-TV in Hampton Roads on Friday. "Virginians are tired of this. This is why I won - to actually get things done."
Democrats also stopped GOP efforts to roll back an increase in the minimum wage to $12 an hour next year, and killed bills to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit and repeal the state law limiting handgun purchases to one per month.
Senate Democrats also stopped a bill that would have repealed a requirement that local school districts adopt policies related to transgender students.
Looming later in the session: Abortion. House Republicans are expected to pass legislation restricting abortion rights, and the Senate will be the decider.
Mel Leonor and Michael Martz contributed to this report.