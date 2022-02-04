Senate Democrats disposing of key parts of Youngkin and GOP agenda

"The more things change the more they stay the same," said Senate Republican Minority Whip Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. I don't see a lot of difference in what was happening in the Senate last year from what is happening in the Senate this year.

"When it comes to bills that were priorities of the governor, bills that were priorities of the attorney general, they seem to draw the opposition of the Democrats pretty easily ... a lot of the things that we're putting forward are finding the same fate that they found last year and the year before."

Stanley said this is not surprising. But he said he was surprised at the strong resistance by Democrats to Youngkin's choice for natural resources secretary, Andrew Wheeler, who will need General Assembly approval to remain on the job. Many Democrats want to reject his appointment because he tried to roll back environmental protections as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator under President Donald Trump. A fight over his nomination could come to the Senate floor on Monday.