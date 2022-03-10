Senate Dems scuttle Youngkin parole board appointees in ongoing personnel skirmish

Virginia Senate Democrats rejected four of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's nominees for the Virginia Parole Board on Thursday in an escalation of an ongoing fight over appointments.

"Just retaliation," Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said after the party-line vote on an appointment resolution that also included a nominee for the state Safety and Health Codes Board.

When the General Assembly adjourns, possibly on Saturday, the parole board will only have one member, its chair.

Youngkin will appoint new members, but he will not be allowed to appoint his now-scuttled choices of Tracy Banks, Cheryl Nici-O'Connell, Charles Partin and Carmen Williams.

State appointments have resulted in above-average partisan fighting in the legislature this year. Democrats rejected Youngkin's choice of Andrew Wheeler, a former EPA director under President Donald Trump, to be Virginia secretary of natural resources.

House Republicans last month rejected 11 of former Gov. Ralph Northam's nominees, including three nominees to the state Board of Education and two to the State Air Pollution Control Board.

Republicans have opted not to elect State Corporation Commission Judge Angela Navarro to a full term; she had been appointed by Northam to fill the unexpired term of a commissioner who left for a federal post.

And then the Senate Democrats took their action on the parole board Thursday, with a vote that followed accusatory speeches from each side about who started the appointment fight.

"It wasn’t us who escalated the war, OK?" said Senate Democratic Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax.

Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said Thursday's decision would be disappointing for the people involved, "but it is more disappointing for the commonwealth."

And he said it highlighted a continued effort by Democrats "to not address the serious violations that occurred at the parole board." That relates to misconduct found in 2020 by a state watchdog agency, including violations of law and policy in the process the prior board used to release some people from prison.

After the vote, Senate Republicans gathered at the statue of George Washington in the Capitol rotunda for a caucus portrait. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, watched from the sidelines because she has been censured and is not part of the caucus.

Senate Democrats issued a news release saying the rejection of the parole board appointments was in response to Youngkin's refusal to appoint the 11 Northam appointees that House Republicans removed last month.

Democrats had warned Youngkin in a Feb. 18 letter: "Unfortunately, unless you reappoint all eleven of these public servants there will be tremendous pressure to apply this precedent in turn to future Youngkin appointees. For the sake of the General Assembly as an institution, this is not a path we wish to take."

This is a developing story and will be updated.