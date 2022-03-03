Senate panel backs bill to curb governor's schools admission reforms

A Democrat-controlled Senate panel on Thursday advanced legislation banning discrimination in the admissions process at the state’s governor’s schools, weakening a more expansive proposal by the GOP that sought race-blind admissions but signaling dissatisfaction with new policies to bring more racial diversity to the schools.

Four Democrats joined the Republicans to back legislation that says simply that the schools admissions process can’t discriminate on the basis of race and other criteria. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who authored the language, said it would be up to the courts to define exactly what constitutes discrimination, but added that it was an “important” statement for the Virginia legislature to make.

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, introduced House Bill 127, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed. Davis’ bill took aim at efforts to boost the number of Black and Hispanic students at the state’s governor’s schools, where they are underrepresented. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County recently overhauled its admissions process to that end, prompting criticism that the policy discriminated against Asian American applicants, who at the time made up more than two-thirds of students at the school.

A federal judge ruled against the school district last week, calling the new admissions policy an unlawful attempt at “racial balancing.” The Fairfax school district said it will appeal the decision.

“We're not going to discriminate based on race in governor’s school admissions. Period, full stop. And I'm going to let the courts kind of work out what that means. And they're doing that right now," Petersen said.

Richmond’s Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School has struggled with a lack of racial diversity. The admission’s rate for Black students at the school over the last two decades is about 5%, nearly four times lower than the rate for white students, a Times-Dispatch investigation found.

The bill the Senate panel approved Thursday also requires that middle schools eligible to send students to a governor's school offer coursework that is rigorous enough to prepare students to be admitted. Petersen said the bill would “make the pipeline stronger, broader and more acceptable.”

The bill Davis originally introduced would have banned seeking information about an applicant's race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin, and called for acceptance decisions to be made “blind” as to an applicant's identity.

The bill as proposed drew opposition from the Virginia Education Association, the Virginia Schools Boards Association, and alumni from Thomas Jefferson and Maggie L. Walker governor’s schools.

On Thursday, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Henrico, who voted against the bill, said the new process at Thomas Jefferson in Fairfax was “designed to ensure that all students who have an aptitude or a passion for STEM in particular … have the opportunity to come to the school and to succeed.”

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who also opposed the measure, said simply off the microphone: “If we want to go ahead and go back to 1950-something… I’m good. I’m good.”

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack joined Petersen in backing the amended bill.

Lab schools, school police

Some of Youngkin’s other education priorities advanced through the Senate panel Thursday, albeit not as the administration had intended.

The panel advanced Davis' House Bill 346 to expand the number of public schools operated by higher education institutions, but the panel advanced a Senate version that would leave the schools to rely on private funding to operate.

The panel also advanced House Bill 873, sponsored by Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, which originally called for school boards to hire at least one law enforcement officer per school. The panel amended the bill to simply require the local police chief to designate and train an officer to serve as the law-enforcement liaison for any schools without a stationed officer.

The panel rejected House Bill 787 from Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, that would have made it illegal for schools to teach, among other things, that “an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, is inherently racist.” The bill is similar, but more expansive, to the “divisive concepts” bills the administration backed that failed earlier in the session.

The panel also rejected House Bill 1093 that would have weakened a requirement that public school teachers be evaluated on cultural competency.

On another topic of note, the education and health panel voted 10-5 to defeat Greenhalgh's House Bill 212 that would have required a woman to sign a form confirming informed consent before an abortion is performed. Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, voted with the panel's nine Democrats.