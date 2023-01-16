Senate panel derails Youngkin's felony homicide for dealers plan

A tough-on-crime bill Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted in his state of the state speech ran off the tracks before a state Senate committee Monday after sailing past House of Delegates gatekeepers last week.

The bill would bring drug dealers up on felony homicide charges – basically, second-degree murder - if a user dies of an overdose.

But it could also undercut the General Assembly’s multi-year effort to encourage drug users to call 9-1-1 if they see someone overdosing, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, told the Senate Judiciary Committee, echoing comments from a dozen opponents who work with addicts.

In a mirror image of a vote by a GOP-led House subcommittee, the Democratic-majority Senate committee largely voted along party lines to defeat the bill. Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, voted to move the bill forward, breaking with the other Democrats on the panel.

The senators’ 8-7 vote means the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, won’t move on to the full Senate.

Youngkin’s promise to sign any felony homicide bill the General Assembly sends him now depends on the House version moving through that body and then past the same Senate committee that rejected McDougle’s bill.

“How many deaths will it take for this measure to pass,” said Robert Tracci, senior assistant attorney general, telling the committee that Attorney General Jason Miyares strongly supports the measure.

McDougle said the General Assembly needs to take action in response to a soaring number of overdose deaths, from just over 1,600 in 2019 to more than 2,600 for 2022.

“Right now, if you give someone sitting beside you drugs and they overdose and die even if you call 9-1-1, you can be charged with felony homicide,” McDougle said.

But after a 2014 ruling from the Virginia Supreme Court, “if a drug dealer sells the drugs and then leaves and the person overdoses, he can’t be charged,” McDougle said.

“The only person who can’t be charged is the dealer,” he said.

While Virginia’s “good Samaritan law” protects people who use drugs from being prosecuted for possession if they report someone they are with are overdosing, opponents of McDougle’s measure said the problem was that it did not cover situations where one user shares drugs with another: legally, that’s distribution.

“When my brother died, I wanted vengeance for a time … but we need to stop criminalizing addiction,” said Ginny Atwood Lovitt, executive director of the Chris Atwood Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides support for families affected by substance abuse as well as providing free narcan, a medication that can reduce the effects of overdoses.

State Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, said he thought the 2014 Supreme Court decision was the right approach by tying a homicide charge to a drug sale that happened immediately before use and when the dealer could have acted to prevent death.

And, he said, penalties for distributing narcotics can track closely the 5 year- to 40 year-sentences for 2nd degree homicide.

In other action, the Senate committee approved a bill proposed Morrissey that would end a sentencing procedure that can produce prison terms that run for a century or more.

In Virginia, the mandatory minimum sentences imposed for some 200 crimes can’t be served concurrently.

Morrissey said he knew of a case where a juvenile was sentenced to 33 years after accompanying two adults who robbed seven people; the juvenile was convicted of seven firearms charges; but what would have been at most a five-year term for any them turned into a 33-year sentence because they had to be served consecutively.

“So many judges have said: ‘I don’t want to do this,’ ” when imposing such sentences, Morrissey said.

The committee also approved setting a two-year limit on when people convicted of a crime can ask a court to find they were actually innocent, with the trigger being the discovery of unknown or unavailable evidence or the availability of a scientific testing method.

“We’re seeing a lot of what we could call frivolous petitions,” said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George.