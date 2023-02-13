State Senate gatekeepers on Monday summarily killed a series of House of Delegates bills aimed at expanding police powers and adding new criminal offenses to the statute book; among them was a bill that represented Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s top criminal justice priority.

Youngkin's priority for 2023 was ended when the Senate Judiciary Committee rejected the House’s effort to say drug dealers would be charged with felony homicide — essentially, second degree murder – if they sold the drugs that caused a fatal overdose.

The panel killed an identical Senate bill last month. Its party-line vote Monday on a measure sponsored by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, means there is no vehicle left for the measure to reach the governor’s desk and be signed into law.

"The governor is disappointed that Senate Democrats are preventing votes on these common sense bills... they should receive full consideration in the Senate," said Youngkin's press secretary Macaulay Porter.

"He'd urge Democrats to put Virginians first, especially those families who have experienced tragedy as a result of deadly fentanyl, and stand with families, not with dealers," she added.

Kilgore said the measure was needed in response to soaring numbers of fatal overdoses in recent years, especially those involving fentanyl mixed with opioid narcotics.

But state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said the committee had heard many concerns that the law could discourage people from calling 911 if they are with someone who is overdosing. At the same time, dealers who sell narcotics are already subject to prison terms of 20 years, he said. Felony homicide is punishable by a prison term of five to 40 years.

State Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, who sponsored the failed Senate version, said: “If you reject this law, you are saying 'no' to reducing the penalty for someone who shares drugs and calls 911."

A person who shares drugs with someone who overdoses is already subject to a charge of felony homicide, “but the dealer who knowingly sells the drug can just walk away,” McDougle said.

The Senate panel also killed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor to flee or try to flee when a police officer wants to detain an individual, but has not arrested that person. The aim is to help police when investigating crime, said the sponsor, Del. Jeffery Campbell, R-Smyth.

State Sen. Scott Surovell, D Fairfax, said: “This would end what for decades we’ve allowed you to do, to walk away unless the officer has articulable and reasonable suspicion."

This bill also died on a party-line vote, as did a House bill carried by Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge. It would have repealed a measure meant to rein in alleged “driving while Black” traffic stops, which occur when police pull over cars driven by Black motorists because of relatively minor traffic offenses, such as the absence of a light over the license plate or a loud exhaust system.

The committee also killed with a party-line vote a bill that said a driver with 0.003 milligrams of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the ingredient in marijuana causes a high, in a liter of blood should be presumed to be guilty of driving while intoxicated. It also would have returned to police the power to search a vehicle without a warrant when an officer who is investigating impaired driving or a fatal accident can smell marijuana.

The sponsor, Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, said it was a recommendation of the state Crime Commission.

Surovell said there was no consensus on the commission for such a standard, and said that there’s no scientific evidence linking any particular level of marijuana in the blood with an inability to drive safely.

He said the trigger proposed means a person could eat a marijuana edible in the evening, go to sleep, and, if stopped on the drive to work the next day, might have to hire a lawyer and go to court to argue that he or she was not intoxicated.

“That’s going to court, $5,000 for a lawyer for doing something that’s legal,” he said.

The commission also killed a measure that would have said campers at a campground are presumed to be aware of the inherent risks of camping, so that campgrounds cannot be found liable for the injury to or death of a camper.

That immunity is similar to what is granted to agritourism and horse-riding operators.

The pandemic brought more people to campgrounds and, as a result, a flurry of lawsuits or threatened lawsuits, as in the case of the guests at a New Kent campground who suffered many mosquito bites while sitting around a campfire and threatened to sue the campground operator, said Robert Melvin, of the Virginia Restaurant-Lodging-Travel Association.

“We don’t legislate on anecdotes,” Surovell said. “What about a campground that tells kids it’s okay to cut down a 60 foot oak by themselves?”

From the Archives: Richmond Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels