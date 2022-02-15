Senate passes bill that would restrict lawmakers' personal use of campaign money

Nearly all members of the Virginia Senate voted on Tuesday for a bill that would prohibit some personal uses of campaign finance money by lawmakers.

Virginia is one of the few states with no rules governing how candidates for the legislature and state lawmakers spend their campaign money, and lawmakers studied the issue last year. That resulted in the campaign-finance reform bill from Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun.

"We need to have something that says that we hold people to a higher standard if they serve in public office, and they should be serving for the good of the people and not to enrich themselves," Bell said.

Republicans who control the House of Delegates have already killed legislation that would ban the personal use of campaign money. But the Senate bill is different, still allowing candidates and lawmakers to spend that money on food and clothes, and senators are hopeful the House will pass it as a starting point.

Illustrating the bipartisan nature of the Senate bill, Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, spoke in support of the legislation alongside Democrats.

The Senate bill directs the State Board of Elections and attorney general to create examples of the proper or improper use of campaign money, Bell said.

Complaints about spending could only be made by someone who voted for a candidate or someone who donated money to that candidate. And the candidate would have an option to return or pay back the expense and avoid any further action, Bell said.

If the board of elections found a candidate knowingly violated the law, the board could order the campaign money to be repaid and assess penalties of up to $1,000 per illegal expenditure, maxing out at $10,000.

But Bell said any lawmaker worried about fines has an option: "If someone is accused of something they can always return or repay the item."

The bill allows candidates to use campaign money for child care.

Voting against the bill: Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, and Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg.