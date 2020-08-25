Senator tests positive for COVID-19 amid special session

Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, has tested positive for COVID-19 amid an ongoing special session, according to an email from Senate Clerk Susan Schaar obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Reeves tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after experiencing "very mild" symptoms that started a week ago, including a sore throat, coughing and sneezing.

Reeves was present during several gatherings of the Virginia Senate, which began convening last Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of Science in Richmond. The Senate is due back to the museum to continue legislative work on Wednesday.

"If you have these symptoms or other COVID symptoms, please do NOT come to Richmond!," Schaar wrote, adding that any symptomatic lawmakers should also seek medical attention. Reeves case was also reported to state and local health officials.

Reeves could not be immediately reached for comment. Senate GOP spokesman Jeff Ryer said the caucus wishes Reeves a quick recovery, and that the caucus feels necessary safety precautions were taken last week to ensure COVID-19 would not spread among lawmakers.

"I cannot think of a guideline or instruction that the clerks’s office has not followed in order to prevent or inhibit the spread of the virus," Ryer said.