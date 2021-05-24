Senators from Virginia recommend three candidates to fill federal appeals court vacancy

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., are recommending three candidates to the White House to fill the vacancy at the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that will be created when Judge Barbara M. Keenan assumes senior status in August.

In a letter Monday the senators recommended U.S. District Court judges Arenda Wright Allen and M. Hannah Lauck and Virginia Solicitor General Toby J. Heytens. The recommendations were based on their records, the assessments of an independent panel of attorneys and feedback from bar associations in Virginia, said the senators' offices.

"They're all extremely well qualified and have deep experience in the federal court system," said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law. With two women, one of whom is Black, the group is also diverse, a priority of the White House, Tobias said.

The 15-judge, Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is one of 13 federal appeals courts in the country. Since the U.S. Supreme Court takes up few cases, it is essentially the court of last resort for the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.