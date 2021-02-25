Senators make bipartisan call for new investigation of Parole Board following report

Two state senators want a select committee formed to investigate "serious damaging allegations" of wrongdoing by the Virginia Parole Board following a revelation this week of new documents related to how the board handled the release of a man who killed a Richmond police officer in 1979.
WTVR-TV in Richmond reported Tuesday on the previously unreleased records from the Office of the State Inspector General, the watchdog agency that found last year that the Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and board policies in granting release to Vincent Martin.
The report last year found the board failed to give proper notification to Richmond’s top prosecutor before granting Martin parole, did not earnestly contact the victim’s family beforehand, and denied one of Martin’s alleged victims in a separate case a chance to address the board, among other issues.
The new documents appear to be a draft and include additional allegations, The Associated Press reported. The AP, which has obtained the document, reported that it includes the following allegations:
The day before Martin had a parole interview scheduled in 2020, former chairwoman Adrianne Bennett directed the parole board administrator to tell a hearing examiner to submit a 2018 interview report as "their own" instead of doing a new interview. Both the administrator and hearing examiner "refused to falsify a report and violate their own ethics," the report said.
- Bennett, who left the board last April and became a judge in Virginia Beach, violated her duty to remain impartial while considering the case. The report says, "During interviews with VPB employees, Bennett often verbally stated that she believed Martin was innocent and employees felt that this belief was the main deciding factor of his release."
- Current Parole Board Chair Tonya Chapman was initially "reluctant" to provide board meeting minutes to the Inspector General's office and that when she later did "it was clear that information regarding Martin had been deleted and was not the complete document" other board members had received. The report doesn't say who allegedly altered or deleted the minutes.
State Sens. John Bell, D-Loudoun, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, sent a letter Wednesday to Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, calling for a select committee with full investigative and subpoena power to look into the allegations.
"We believe that a clear and transparent investigation free of influence is critical to resolving this issue that surrounds the Virginia Parole Board," their letter said.
Bennett could not immediately be reached for comment.
The new documents came up in questions Wednesday at a press conference by Gov. Ralph Northam, who said he does not have the new records.
“We’ll be glad to look at it and address it, but I can’t speculate on something I haven’t seen,” Northam said.
Brian Moran, secretary of public safety and homeland security, who oversees the Parole Board, said he too had not seen the additional documents. “I would have to review it to be able to discuss any specifics,” he said.
In a press release issued Thursday morning, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who delivered a speech Wednesday on the Senate floor about the latest allegations, claimed the new documents showed "apparent attempts to cover up wrongdoings."
"There are three main issues here: misconduct by the Parole Board, violations of the duty of OSIG to maintain independence, and a clearly coordinated effort to cover up the misconduct to avoid political damage and embarrassment."
He added: "The Governor, the Inspector General and perhaps the Attorney General have a lot of explaining to do. And so do Judge Bennett, current Parole Board Chair Chapman, and any other member of the Parole Board who has been complicit in this growing web of misconduct and deceit."
As a result of this week's disclosure, Chapman has filed a complaint with the Governor's Office against OSIG and its leader, Michael Westfall.
"The allegations reported by CBS 6 reporter, Jon Burkett, from an alleged OSIG report is reckless and irresponsible," Chapman wrote in her complaint, which was provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "The alleged report was never provided to Secretary Brian Moran or me. If these allegations were posed and included in a report, I should have been advised of the allegations and provided an opportunity to defend the allegations."
"Furthermore, I am not aware if these allegations were even substantiated," she added. "As such, I respectfully request a full investigation into how this entire investigation was handled and specifically who forwarded this unsubstantiated information to the media. If this incident is not resolved, it will permanently damage my reputation and career."
Kate Hourin, the communications director for the OSIG, said in a statement provided to The Times-Dispatch that the agency had previously released "accurate final reports" regarding the parole board.
"OSIG wants to emphasize that any draft OSIG report involving the Parole Board that was recently disclosed to the news media was released without the consent of OSIG. OSIG is taking appropriate action to identify the person(s) responsible for improperly disclosing such information," she said in a statement. She declined to discuss the matter further.
This week's revelations about the Parole Board and OSIG's investigations of the panel have rekindled concerns raised last year that led several state Republican leaders to demand the resignations of all five members of the board.
The board, through Chairman Chapman, dismissed those calls to resign amid questions raised by Jeffrey Breit, a longtime friend and legal advisor to Northam, who questioned the Inspector General's authority and expertise to investigate the board's decision to grant parole to Martin, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1980 for the execution-style killing Richmond police officer Michael Connors. Martin was released in June.
Just over a month later, the Inspector General substantiated six additional allegations leveled against the Parole Board after investigating complaints about how the panel reached its decision in a single unidentified case. But the findings were stricken entirely from copies of the OSIG reports released to The Times-Dispatch and other news outlets in early October.
All but a few sentences related to the single case of the seven reports that were released at that time were concealed with blacked-out lines. The report's conclusions also were largely expunged, leaving only the words, "The allegations are substantiated" in six of the seven reports.
The same thing occurred with OSIG's Vincent Martin investigation. A heavily redacted report was released July 29 to members of the news media that sought it, but all but a few sentences in the document were blacked out, leaving only a few legible sentences. The full uncensored report was first sent to Moran, Virginia's secretary of public safety and homeland security, on July 28.
Three senior state Republican leaders then demanded the release of the full, uncensored report, and OSIG made a copy available within 24 hours. The Republican leaders then released the unredacted version to news outlets on Aug. 6.
At that time, House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said that the parole board members who were part of the decision to release Martin "need to take responsibility for themselves and step aside." If not, Gov. Northam "needs to step up and do his duty" and remove them.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. This is a developing story — return to Richmond.com for updates.
