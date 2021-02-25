Senators make bipartisan call for new investigation of Parole Board following report

“We’ll be glad to look at it and address it, but I can’t speculate on something I haven’t seen,” Northam said.

Brian Moran, secretary of public safety and homeland security, who oversees the Parole Board, said he too had not seen the additional documents. “I would have to review it to be able to discuss any specifics,” he said.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who delivered a speech Wednesday on the Senate floor about the latest allegations, claimed the new documents showed "apparent attempts to cover up wrongdoings."

"There are three main issues here: misconduct by the Parole Board, violations of the duty of OSIG to maintain independence, and a clearly coordinated effort to cover up the misconduct to avoid political damage and embarrassment."

He added: "The Governor, the Inspector General and perhaps the Attorney General have a lot of explaining to do. And so do Judge Bennett, current Parole Board Chair Chapman, and any other member of the Parole Board who has been complicit in this growing web of misconduct and deceit."

As a result of this week's disclosure, Chapman has filed a complaint with the Governor's Office against OSIG and its leader, Michael Westfall.