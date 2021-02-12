Senators oppose temporary moratorium on gold mining in Virginia

He told senators gold mining involves pulverizing 20 tons of earth to extract an ounce of gold in a process that includes use of cyanide, with remnants left in a lined dam.

Stephanie Rinaldi, who moved to a home in Buckingham last year with her husband and then learned they are close to the drilling site, said she didn't understand why any senator would agree to study whether something is unsafe, but not put a temporary halt on it before finding out.

"If something you’re looking at might be unsafe or unhealthy, why would you want to allow permits for that activity before you can determine whether it is safe?” she said.

The drilling in Buckingham is known as "core drilling" or exploratory drilling. It is not the same as opening a gold mine, which would need local and state approval.

After they found out about the drilling, Buckingham County officials in June told the company, Toronto-based Aston Bay Holdings, that the drilling was not legal without a special use permit. After months of debate, the Buckingham Board of Supervisors voted in January to allow such drilling to explore for gold without a permit.