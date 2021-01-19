Settlement reached in case of Virginia inmate allegedly held in solitary for more than 12 years

No interpretation service was provided him so he could participate in the department's "Step Down Program," which enables inmates to work their way to less restrictive housing, he said. As a result of the prolonged isolation, Reyes developed serious mental illness, said Agraharkar.

Under the agreement, the DOC will provide a system-wide policy providing access to interpreters and translation services for inmates who require them as well as mental health services for Reyes.

The suit was filed in 2018 by the ACLU, the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center, and a team of pro bono lawyers.

The suit alleged that because he could not read, write or speak English he could not take advantage of the Step Down Program available to other inmates to earn his way to less restrictive housing.

"We're hoping the settlement will provide much needed relief for him but also for other people who have limited English proficiency in all Virginia prisons," said Agraharkar.

"Ultimately, we're hopeful that [the agreement] will ensure that what happened to him will never happen to anyone else," said Agraharka.