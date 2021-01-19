Settlement reached in case of Virginia inmate allegedly held in solitary for more than 12 years

A settlement has been reached in a suit filed by the ACLU of Virginia and others on behalf of a non-English-speaking, mentally ill inmate who allegedly was held in solitary confinement for more than a dozen years.
Under the terms of the agreement, Nicolas Reyes, 55, a native of El Salvador, will be paid $115,000 in compensation for alleged damages — what the ACLU contends were "the horrors of solitary confinement."
The Virginia Department of Corrections, which has denied that Reyes had been held in solitary confinement for such a long period, admitted no liability or that it broke any state or federal laws or regulations in its handling of Reyes, according to the agreement.
The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Reyes is serving a total of 47 years for murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for killing his girlfriend. His lawyers said he has been moved from Red Onion State Prison to a special housing unit in Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Vishal Agraharkar, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Virginia, said, "Mr. Reyes was in solitary for more than a decade for no legitimate reason — even after [the department] determined he posed no significant threat to security and his mental illness was evident."
Reviews of Reyes' status was the subject of "illusory" reviews by the department and "became a way to rubber-stamp segregation," Agraharkar said.
No interpretation service was provided him so he could participate in the department's "Step Down Program," which enables inmates to work their way to less restrictive housing, he said. As a result of the prolonged isolation, Reyes developed serious mental illness, said Agraharkar.
Under the agreement, the DOC will provide a system-wide policy providing access to interpreters and translation services for inmates who require them as well as mental health services for Reyes.
The suit was filed in 2018 by the ACLU, the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center, and a team of pro bono lawyers.
The suit alleged that because he could not read, write or speak English he could not take advantage of the Step Down Program available to other inmates to earn his way to less restrictive housing.
"We're hoping the settlement will provide much needed relief for him but also for other people who have limited English proficiency in all Virginia prisons," said Agraharkar.
"Ultimately, we're hopeful that [the agreement] will ensure that what happened to him will never happen to anyone else," said Agraharka.
He said the case illustrates the need for the DOC to eliminate the use of solitary confinement altogether, with very few exceptions. A bill now pending in the General Assembly would do so, said Agraharka.
Maggie Filler, an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center, said, "I think this is a big step forward for Mr. Reyes. This is a person who was really ignored and neglected and really disappeared inside of the Virginia Department of Corrections."
"This litigation exposed a lot of serious problems with the management of the solitary confinement unit at Red Onion," she said.
"There were just huge swaths of time when Mr. Reyes wasn't going out [of his cell] an hour a day, five days a week, to comply with minimum human rights standards," Filler said.
The department also agrees that Reyes will receive at least one scheduled mental health visit per month that will be conducted with the aid of a certified interpreter, according to the agreement.
If there is a medical or mental health emergency the DOC is to make every effort to provide interpretation services, such as through a Spanish-speaking staff member or through a portable phone.
The agreement also calls for the department to reclassify Reyes' good-time sentence reduction level higher than it had been for the past 10 years and to restore 90 days of good time credit he lost as the result of a 2012 disciplinary hearing. His mandatory parole release date will now be Feb. 1, 2027.
