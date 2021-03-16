Severe storms could sweep across parts of Va. on Thursday

It’s not possible to predict anything very specific until we get into Thursday. But nothing is yet off the table in terms of high winds, hail or tornadoes. Flood risk, however, could be kept in check by the quick movement of the system and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain.

Any storm chance should end Thursday night as the cold front pushes offshore, but some rain could linger into Friday as colder air returns. That rain could even change to a brief burst of snow on Friday in some parts of the state.

Thunderstorm ingredients are no guarantee of results. But this week is Virginia’s severe weather awareness week, so there’s no better time to make sure your home or business is ready for our peak storm season.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings issued by the National Weather Service. It's best to have more than one of the following: NOAA weather radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts on smartphones, a trusted weather app, or notifications from your local emergency manager via CodeRED or similar programs.

And you can also check in with friends and family across the Deep South to make sure they're watching Wednesday's menacing weather.

