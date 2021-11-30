 Skip to main content
Sewage leaks into pods at Sussex II State Prison
hands in prison cell
THINKSTOCK

Clogged pipes at Sussex II State Prison near Waverly caused sewage to leak into a housing unit, the Department of Corrections said.

Maintenance staff were called on Sunday morning, Sunday evening and Monday morning to work on the problem. Six cells were affected and 10 people in them were moved while the areas were cleaned, said Benjamin Jarvela, a DOC spokesman.

"They reported the pipes had been clogged with paper towels, plastic bags, plastic utensils, and various items of clothing and linens," he said by email.

"Officials at the facility are addressing this issue with the inmates and the affected areas are being sanitized."

pwilson@timesdispatch.com

