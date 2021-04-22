Sextortion, cyber-crimes and cyberstalking are on the rise – increasingly involving kids and teens. For one Culpeper woman, the trauma is very real.

Self-blame has also been an issue. "Had I not sent those photos this never would have happened. I have come to learn, regardless of whether or not I did do that, I think he still would have reacted the same way."

K.C. and the other young woman attended Thumma's sentencing hearing in Richmond in November 2019.

"The judge said a really nice thing. He said, 'You girls – speaking to me and the other victim – you girls are not to blame for this. You are not responsible for somebody else's course of action.'"

"That’s something that really has resonated with me because we really are, at the end of the day, we are only accountable for our own actions," K.C. said.

"I know that I shouldn’t have sent him photos, but it was a done deal," she said. "I couldn’t take it back and I needed to stop blaming myself because in no way, shape or form could I have predicted how he was going to react and take rejection, and I really did think for the longest time that it was my fault.