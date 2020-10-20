Sexual abuse alleged in $127 million lawsuit against children's hospital in New Kent County

According to the 69-page complaint, staff members would pick one victim out of his wheelchair and throw him into a shower, knowing he could not physically brace himself to avoid injury.

“The defendants operated an unsafe facility that subjected the patients, including the plaintiffs, to constant threats to their basic safety, devoid of fundamental sanitation or humanity,” the plaintiffs allege.

The plaintiffs contend that the defendants, including Harden and Davidow, maintained inadequate staffing to reduce costs and maximize profits.

From 2006 to 2016, the lawsuit says, “facilities owned and operated by UHS were cited or investigated for inadequate staffing violations on approximately 90 occasions, including Cumberland Hospital on at least one occasion.”

In addition, the suit says the doctors and staff at Cumberland were encouraged to keep patients admitted for as long as the hospital could receive payment, “even when inpatient care or residential treatment was no longer medically necessary or beneficial.”