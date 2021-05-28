She’s a teacher and socialist who slams Amazon. Meet the anti-capitalism Va. House candidate who wants to shift power to the working class.

The district, which is mostly in Arlington but includes a portion of Fairfax County, has some of the poorest areas inside the Capital Beltway. Many languages are spoken in this diverse area, especially the western part of the district, which is home to immigrants from African, Asian and Arab communities.

Mehta said it’s been hard for people keep their businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and impossible for many of the working class to start a business. The Paycheck Protection Program, the federal money available to help small businesses during the pandemic, didn’t help the right people, she said.

“I’ve talked to dozens of small business owners that didn’t get a penny of that PPP money while these corporations in our district, at least the franchise locations, were able to apply for them and successfully receive that money from the government,” she said.

And then there's Amazon, the tech giant run by one of the world’s richest men and under scrutiny over potential anti-trust violations.

“Almost a billion dollars have gone into subsidizing this development while so many small businesses have been forced to shut down in the pandemic,” she said.