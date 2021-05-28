She’s a teacher and socialist who slams Amazon. Meet the anti-capitalism Va. House candidate who wants to shift power to the working class.

Amazon's new HQ2 headquarters will be on the edge of House of Delegates District 49, where Democratic candidate Karishma Mehta thinks she has a feel for what people need.
She began working on her campaign in July and faces Del. Alfonso Lopez, an influential Democratic incumbent, in the June 8 primary in an Arlington County-based district across the Potomac River from Washington. The election comes at a time when Democrats have made historic changes after taking control of the legislature in the Trump era. But the increased activism means nearly one in four House Democrats face primary challengers, a record, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Mehta is reaching out to the Black and brown working class of the district, young voters and the African immigrant community. She talks about food and housing, guaranteed health care for everyone, and breaking up monopolies. No member of the General Assembly has endorsed her.
Mehta, 29, a preschool teacher, is one of a handful of socialists running for the legislature.
"If we want lasting change we need a unified international leftist movement that puts power back into the hands of the working class," she said. "People all over the world are pushing back against capitalism and imperialism under different banners. I am a democratic socialist and I respect the people fighting for justice across the world often led by communist, socialist or democratic socialist parties."
Lopez, the son of a Venezuelan immigrant and a former assistant administrator at the U.S. Small Business Administration, has a fairly progressive voting record over 10 years in the state House. Lopez is the House majority whip and an experienced politico, but he's been irked at the challenge from the left.
He said he appreciates Mehta's work as a teacher. "And I also commend and admire anyone who’s brave enough to run for office. I’ve been doing this a long time and it’s not easy.”
Mehta's parents immigrated from India and she was born in the United States, growing up in the 1990s in Chattanooga, Tenn., and staying in Virginia after college at George Washington University.
She said that as a woman of color, politics for those on the left isn't shaped by labels.
“We’re rooted in building a world that doesn’t rely on police and prisons, and that offers opportunity and prosperity for all people," she said. "There’s just less of an incentive to label yourself. … Our history is so often erased from textbooks, from conversation, from the news. It’s those stories honestly that we sort of center rather than philosophy.”
She’s canvassed the 49th district and spoken to affluent, white professionals in high rises in Pentagon City, and people of color who are being pushed out of Arlington County because of the high cost of living.
The district, which is mostly in Arlington but includes a portion of Fairfax County, has some of the poorest areas inside the Capital Beltway. Many languages are spoken in this diverse area, especially the western part of the district, which is home to immigrants from African, Asian and Arab communities.
Mehta said it’s been hard for people keep their businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and impossible for many of the working class to start a business. The Paycheck Protection Program, the federal money available to help small businesses during the pandemic, didn’t help the right people, she said.
“I’ve talked to dozens of small business owners that didn’t get a penny of that PPP money while these corporations in our district, at least the franchise locations, were able to apply for them and successfully receive that money from the government,” she said.
And then there's Amazon, the tech giant run by one of the world’s richest men and under scrutiny over potential anti-trust violations.
“Almost a billion dollars have gone into subsidizing this development while so many small businesses have been forced to shut down in the pandemic,” she said.
Lopez said he has concerns about how Amazon's expansion could affect housing, and he does not take campaign money from Amazon, a prolific donor to Virginia lawmakers. But he said, "Bringing more corporations and creating more jobs into Virginia is a good thing."
Mehta zinged Lopez in candidate forums over a vote he took related to Virginia's 1947 "right-to-work" law, which says workers can't be forced to join labor unions and stops unions from gaining power.
Both candidates call the law a racist relic of Jim Crow and say they want to overturn it. But on a procedural vote this year, Lopez came down on the side of keeping the law in place. He later said passage of a repeal this year would have been vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam and given Republicans a political victory.
“All I can do is focus on the good work I have done in the area of immigration and social policy, and the environment and renewable energy and let facts speak for themselves," he said.
He's won two previous Democratic primary campaigns for his House seat. But they were more conventional.
“This is a different campaign," he said.
