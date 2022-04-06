She wanted to know about a proposed airstrip. Her county charged nearly $900 for records.

Veda Odle's dispute with Smyth County officials seemed like a classic local government problem.

A citizen wanted information about a pending project - in this case a proposed airstrip for private planes near Odle's cattle farm. And she felt county officials weren't being forthcoming.

After a flurry of emails with the county, Odle turned to an attorney to make a Freedom of Information Act request for her.

She got public records, but the resulting invoice in February gave her some sticker shock. She paid about $311 on a deposit and was charged a total of about $884 for planning commission records and emails related to the proposal, which the supervisors in the rural Southwest Virginia county approved in February.

"I was shocked," said Odle, 64, a widow who's farmed in the area for 27 years and has about 80 beef cattle. "I farm. I'm not rich."

She said she hopes that a piece of legislation now on the desk of Gov. Glenn Youngkin could help people avoid steep bills for getting public records.

Four different Smyth County officials spent a total of 23 hours responding to Odle's FOIA request, according to county records, and the fee comes from calculating their salary for the hours they spent.

Virginia FOIA doesn't require any fee to be charged. But it allows a government agency - in its discretion - to make "reasonable charges not to exceed its actual cost incurred in accessing, duplicating, supplying, or searching for the requested records."

From the county's perspective, its small staff does the best it can providing citizens with information, free of charge as much as possible, said County Administrator Shawn Utt.

"FOIA also provides a cost-recovery mechanism that is designed both to ensure that citizens can obtain the information that they seek and that the wheels of a local government do not grind to a halt while responding to voluminous, and, sometimes, repetitive and redundant requests that draw staff away from the business of the people generally," he said by email for this story.

Albemarle police never turned over any records in FOIA request at center of legislative debate One of the chief elements in debate over a bill that would close off inactive police files t…

The bill before the governor was filed by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. The bill adds to the FOIA that a government agency "shall make all reasonable efforts to supply the requested records at the lowest possible cost."

Freitas said he realizes there can be costs involved in public records requests, but citizens are often surprised at the dollar amounts.

"They would get a bill for like 500 bucks," he said. "It’s almost punitive against people trying to get basic information on something that shouldn’t be that difficult to find."

The bill got bipartisan support.

“All of us have had citizens for different reasons doing a FOIA request and finding out it was a lot more expensive than they anticipated," Freitas said.

The legislation also would make a small change in how the discussion of costs is handled before records are provided. Current law says government agencies must provide a cost estimate if one is requested by the person making the FOIA request.

Under the proposed change, the government must notify people making requests that there could be a cost, and ask requesters if they'd like a cost estimate.

Another bill filed in this year's session, from Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, would have set some specific limits on fees for FOIA requests. House Republicans rejected that in a committee hearing.

Roem's idea had backing of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, a panel of lawmakers and citizens that studies FOIA and makes recommendations. Among the situations the council heard about was that of a Prince William mother initially charged $8,800 for video of her autistic child being dragged off a school bus.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit news outlet Virginia Mercury reported that Alexandria requested $1,360 to provide public records about how city police track cell phones, and refused to outline the breakdown for the high price tag.

(804) 649-6061

Twitter: @patrickmwilson