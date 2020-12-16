She was one of the first in Richmond to treat a COVID patient. Now she's the first to be vaccinated at VCU.

The critical care nurse was one of the first in Richmond to treat a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, she became the first front-line worker at VCU Medical Center to receive a vaccine aimed at defeating the virus.

“Very simply, I miss my family. I miss my mom,” said Audrey Roberson, who’s worked at VCU for 31 years and runs the hospital’s medical respiratory ICU, which treats the sickest COVID-19 patients.

“I’ve had very limited access to my mom over the last 10 months. She’s a breast cancer survivor for eight years, so I’m here for her and my family. I’m also here for my work family, to let them know that we can do this.”

Amid skepticism of a vaccine made in record time, especially among Black communities that have faced centuries of abuse within the health care system, Roberson’s livestreamed injection was a message — a reflection of the trust in a vaccination needed to control the virus.

As a Black woman, Roberson said she understood the legacy of experimentation on people of color and the barriers that history has established while the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history unfurls.