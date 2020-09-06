Sherman Lea, David Bowers campaigning for mayor in the time of COVID-19

ROANOKE — David Bowers started his mayoral campaign on a dreary February day, going door to door and talking to voters. He planned to knock on as many as 3,000 doors before the Nov. 3 election.
“I got to 180 and then the curtain came down with the pandemic,” Bowers said.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who is running for re-election, likewise had to curtail face-to-face campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, his campaign plans to rely heavily on direct mailings to homes, yard signs and other methods to reach voters.
“I used to like to get out and walk and meet people,” Lea said. But COVID-19 “has changed things up dramatically.”
Labor Day is typically the traditional kickoff for fall political campaigns. But in Roanoke — where Lea and Bowers face off for mayor, and eight people are running for three open City Council seats — this campaign will be as nontraditional as they come.
The COVID-19 pandemic that has led to more than 1,200 confirmed cases and 15 confirmed deaths in Roanoke, according to the Virginia Department of Health, is forcing candidates to find new ways to get their messages out to voters.
And with absentee voting slated to start Sept. 18, time is of the essence.
City elections will be held Nov. 3, the same day as the presidential and congressional elections, a first for Roanoke. Last year, in a controversial move, the Roanoke City Council moved the date from May to November as a way to increase turnout. Opponents of the move believed the change was made to favor Democrats in a presidential year and have vowed to make the switch a campaign issue.
The consequence of that change, which was unforeseen when it was approved last year, is that candidates are now trying to reach voters during a time when social distancing is encouraged. Instead of pressing the flesh, people are asked to stay 6 feet apart. Instead of kissing babies or smiling for photos with voters, candidates are wearing masks.
From videos to Zoom news conferences to livestreamed speeches, Lea and Bowers are using a variety of old and new technology to be seen and heard.
Lea, a Democrat, acknowledges that incumbency has helped him stay in the public eye during the pandemic. The mayor, running for a second term after being elected in 2016, ran council meetings that dealt with an abundance of significant city issues in the spring and summer.
Between April and early August, the council dealt with topics that included passing a city budget gored with pandemic-related cuts, doling out millions of dollars of federal relief money to agencies and nonprofit groups, approving the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial from downtown Roanoke and tackling racial issues in the wake of a downtown protest on May 30.
“I have had exposure,” Lea said. “I would never use anything concerning council to my political advantage, but when you’re mayor, you have to get out in front of people. I get to talk about city issues and show leadership. Strong leadership.”
For Bowers, a former Democratic mayor now running as an independent, the campaign has forced him to use the internet to earn media and public attention.
Bowers served two terms as a City Council member and four terms as Roanoke mayor for a total of 24 years in office. He did not seek re-election in 2015. He also received national notoriety and criticism that year for a memo in which he compared the threat of refugees from Syria to the long-regretted internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. Bowers apologized for the statement.
On July 1, Bowers made news with a campaign video in which he criticized Lea and the current council for extending their terms by moving the election six months from May to November. In that video, Bowers called Lea and a majority of council “unelected” because their terms would have expired that day had the election been held in May.
In August, Bowers hosted two news conferences with reporters over the Zoom videoconferencing platform, which has become familiar to people forced to work at home and attend live meetings online. In one news conference, Bowers talked about race relations in Roanoke and he rejected calls to defund police departments, while supporting law enforcement and other city workers.
In another video news conference, Bowers said that he would support development of the Evans Spring property across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall. Charlotte, N.C.-based Pavilion Development Co. had proposed a project that could have included a Costco and a golf facility on a 93-acre site.
Those plans never reached the City Council, however, because the developer withdrew the project after pushback from the city’s planning commission and a nearby neighborhood group. Bowers has said that the city should not turn down economic projects, and would work with developers and city staff to reboot that project.
He also appeared at a “Back the Blue” event to support local law enforcement in Roanoke on Aug. 18, a rally that included Republican council candidates Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller, as well as Republican Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, and Daniel Gade, a GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate running against Sen. Mark Warner.
Right now, no candidates’ forums have been scheduled as the pandemic persists and large in-person crowds are still discouraged in the city. Lea and Bowers said they will still explore other ways to reach the public.
Getting campaign messages out quickly is perhaps more important this year than in past years because Virginians can start voting Sept. 18.