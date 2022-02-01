"Shooter" is in custody at Bridgewater College, Gov. Youngkin says

An individual is in police custody after Bridgewater College announce reports of an active shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the person in custody "the shooter," saying local and state police had responded to the situation and that Youngkin was monitoring the chain of events.

The college, home to about 1,500 undergraduates south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter and instructing people to shelter in place. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."

Around the same time, Ecliff Graves was standing in his yard on East Riverside Drive, smoking a pipe and watching his dog. Then he saw a man running, carrying a large black duffle bag over his shoulder.

"Whatever he had in that bag was very heavy," he said.