 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Shooting reported on campus at University of Virginia

  • 0
University of Virginia uva icon
2018, THE DAILY PROGRESS

A shooting occurred late Sunday night on the campus of the University of Virginia, and the shooter was still at large at the time, authorities reported.

At 10:42 p.m., the university's emergency management Twitter account reported "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Culbreth Road is on the north end of campus near the school's theater. 

The emergency management department reported a suspect, describing him as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. 

This story will be updated. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News