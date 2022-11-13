Shooting reported on campus at University of Virginia

A shooting occurred late Sunday night on the campus of the University of Virginia, and the shooter was still at large at the time, authorities reported.
At 10:42 p.m., the university's emergency management Twitter account reported "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT."
Culbreth Road is on the north end of campus near the school's theater.
The emergency management department reported a suspect, describing him as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.
This story will be updated.
