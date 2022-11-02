Site Selection: Virginia business climate ranks No. 1

Virginia has the best business climate among the 50 states, says the leading magazine for corporate officials who pick places for their firms to locate facilities.

It marks the first time in at least two decades that Virginia ranked No. 1 for business climate by Site Selection magazine.

But the magazine's findings suggest a mismatch when company executives are ranked for their view about states, and about how states do on issues that are important to those executives.

When Site Selection surveyed company officials who decide on places to build new plants or expand existing facilities, Virginia placed 11th.

But Virginia scored well when it came to what it does: for its rankings, Site Selection awarded points based on the number of projects won, business tax climate, number of fast-growing small businesses, as tracked by Inc. magazine, bipartisan support for transportation projects and percentage of high-tech workers in its labor force.

In July CNBC ranked Virginia the third-best state for business. Virginia dipped from the first place pedestal it had occupied in 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership won 130 projects, promising 18,253 jobs and investments of $35.4 billion, and since January has nailed down 65 more, including Lego's first U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County, a more than $1 billion project slated to employ 1,760 people.

"It's incredibly exciting to see the pace Virginia is moving at," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

He said he's aiming to move that along with education initiatives as well as creating "a tax-friendly world, a business-friendly regulatory environment," and stressing public safety and government efficiency.

"We’ve been working on all those fronts and I come to this role with the perspective of a business leader, so I have a keen understanding of what companies are looking for," he said.

Youngkin told Site Selection that he spends a lot of time on economic development, aiming "to bring people together and to sometimes be the lead project manager, which is a role I’m comfortable stepping into occasionally to make sure we are delivering."

On workforce issues, he's stressing efforts to keep people from moving out of the state, "starting with our veteran population."

Virginia has more than 700,000 veterans and over 150,000 active duty or reservists. Youngkin said Boeing's plan to move its headquarters to Virginia reflects that, as it includes launching the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families.

He said business feedback has been positive about the energy plan he announced last month, with what he called a "moonshot" effort to launch the nation's first commercial small nuclear reactor as well as an emphasis on other new energy technologies.

The plan has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists and from Democratic legislators who had been the driving force behind the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which includes regulatory changes that Youngkin's plan has questioned.

Virginia ranked 10th on the Site Selection list in 2021 and 8th in 2020; its highest score in recent years was its No. 4 spot in 2010 and 2011.