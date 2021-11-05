Six candidates recommended as 'special masters' to help justices with Virginia redistricting

The Republicans nominated:

Thomas Bryan, a former statistician for the U.S. Census Bureau who founded a demographic analysis consulting firm for bipartisan clients including expert witness services in state and local redistricting cases; Adam Kincaid, previously the redistricting coordinator for the National Republican Congressional Committee and now the executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust and Fair Lines America; and Adam Foltz, who served as the primary redistricting map drawer for the Wisconsin State Assembly Republican Caucus during the 2011-12 cycle, prepared Wisconsin's defense against challenges to district maps and who is now a legislative analyst for the Texas Legislative Council and is working to draft new maps.

According to a finance report filed by the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus, Bryan was paid $20,000 in consulting fees by the caucus in September.

State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, commenting on the Republican nominees, said, "The [Democratic] Senate caucus's position is these maps ought to be drawn by impartial, national experts — the types of people normally hired by courts — to resolve these types of conflicts and not political consultants or party operatives."