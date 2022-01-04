Snowstorm forces Greyhound and Amtrak travelers to sleep in Richmond stations

Blake said he encountered a naked man in the restroom trying to clean himself at a sink. A 4-year-old boy in the station traveling with his mother from Dallas to Wilmington, Del., had seizures and a bloody nose, he said. The boy was sleeping on luggage under a blanket Tuesday afternoon; his mother did not want her name to be published to protect her safety.

Blake said he and his wife don't have money for a hotel room and expect to sleep at the station again Tuesday night. "We didn't think that we were going to be stuck like this," he said.

The Times-Dispatch sent an email to an account listed on Greyhound's website for press and is awaiting information from the company.

***

Phyllis Small of Charlotte is headed to New York for rotator cuff surgery on Friday. Because so many flights were canceled, she decided to take Amtrak.

"At least I know we'll be moving," she thought.

Approaching Richmond around 5 p.m. Monday, passengers on the train were told they would need to get off and board another train that would be arriving soon. The station was packed so some people waited outside.