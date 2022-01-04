Snowstorm forces Greyhound and Amtrak travelers to sleep in Richmond stations

Monday's snowstorm forced dozens of Amtrak travelers to spend the night at Richmond's Staples Mill station, while Greyhound bus travelers spent the night in a station with dirty floors, no soap or toilet paper in the restrooms and some toilets in disrepair.
Donald Blake of Roanoke and his wife left on a Greyhound bus on Monday headed for Camden, N.J., where they are moving and he is starting a new job. Their bus was delayed for about three hours in Charlottesville waiting for a new driver. When they finally arrived in Richmond around 9 p.m., Blake and his wife were told they would be stuck for the night "and it would be two days before anyone goes anywhere up north," he said.
They slept on a bench in the crowded bus station. Greyhound provided vouchers for $7.50, so the stranded travelers could get a meal at the restaurant inside the station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The floors of the station on Tuesday were dirty. No soap dispensers in the men's room had soap, some toilets were in disrepair, and in order to obtain toilet paper, travelers needed to get a roll from a station employee and then return it. The men's room had an unpleasant smell. The station earlier had one bottle of hand sanitizer available at the ticket counter, customers said, but it was not visible Tuesday afternoon.
Blake said he encountered a naked man in the restroom trying to clean himself at a sink. A 4-year-old boy in the station traveling with his mother from Dallas to Wilmington, Del., had seizures and a bloody nose, he said. The boy was sleeping on luggage under a blanket Tuesday afternoon; his mother did not want her name to be published to protect her safety.
Blake said he and his wife don't have money for a hotel room and expect to sleep at the station again Tuesday night. "We didn't think that we were going to be stuck like this," he said.
The Times-Dispatch sent an email to an account listed on Greyhound's website for press and is awaiting information from the company.
***
Phyllis Small of Charlotte is headed to New York for rotator cuff surgery on Friday. Because so many flights were canceled, she decided to take Amtrak.
"At least I know we'll be moving," she thought.
Approaching Richmond around 5 p.m. Monday, passengers on the train were told they would need to get off and board another train that would be arriving soon. The station was packed so some people waited outside.
The train arrived and passengers boarded, around 7 p.m., but the train didn't leave.
“They kept telling us it’s trees on the track. We have to wait until they finish clearing up the trees.”
They ended up sleeping on the train at the station. The restrooms became unsanitary and one passenger coughed throughout the night, Small said.
On Tuesday, she decided to book a flight to New York, spending about $400 and taking an Uber to the Richmond airport. She moved a pre-operation doctor's appointment from Tuesday to Wednesday.
With her arm in a sling, some of the Amtrak staff were very nice, she said, but "I just know I'm never doing the train again." She wants a refund.
Tykori Saunders of Washington, D.C., tried to sleep on a bench inside the Staples Mill Amtrak station, where he was stuck on his trip from Raleigh, N.C., to Washington.
Eighteen hours later, on Tuesday afternoon, he was still waiting. The company didn't communicate much about the situation, he said. "I'm kind of left in the dark here," he said.
By 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Saunders was finally on a train headed home.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson