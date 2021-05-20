Socialist Carter attacks McAuliffe in gubernatorial debate; former governor focuses on GOP's Youngkin

Three candidates struggling to overcome Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Terry McAuliffe kept their hands to themselves during a televised debate Thursday, while Democratic socialist Lee Carter slammed McAuliffe’s backing of corporate interests.
McAuliffe, a former governor, turned his focus to GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, calling him a Donald Trump-loving “right-wing billionaire.”
“We cannot let Glenn Youngkin do to Virginia what Donald Trump did to our country,” McAuliffe said.
The third debate in the Democratic gubernatorial race was more of a forum, with candidates agreeing not to question each other or rebut others unless rebuttal was allowed by Chuck Todd, the NBC News political director who moderated from Washington. The five candidates debated virtually from their own locations at 9 a.m. and agreed not to discuss what happened until the debate was broadcast at 7 p.m. on NBC stations.
Also running are state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County; and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. The winner of the June 8 primary faces Youngkin in the fall.
Carter, a state delegate from Manassas, attacked McAuliffe throughout and especially after McAuliffe boasted of helping persuade Amazon and Nestle Corp. to bring new headquarters to Virginia while he was governor from 2014 to 2018.
“I’ll tell you what I’m not gonna do is I’m not gonna give hundreds of millions of dollars of your public money to massive corporations and Amazon and Nestle,” Carter said. “When the Amazon HQ2 deal was announced, the rent in my building went up 18% in a month before a single shovel hit the ground, before a single person was hired.”
Nestle is accused in a lawsuit of knowingly buying cocoa beans from farms in Africa that use child slave labor, The Associated Press reported in December.
“My administration will not subsidize corporations like that,” said Carter, speaking virtually from his bedroom. He also slammed McAuliffe’s past support for natural gas pipelines and boosts to police funding.
McAuliffe touted his record and said he wants to go bigger if elected again in the fall. He repeatedly attacked Youngkin, who was the victor in a seven-way GOP nomination contest decided in a May 8 convention.
“Glenn Youngkin is a private equity billionaire who supported the Trump tax cuts,” McAuliffe said. “... That is the challenge that Virginia’s going to face.”
McAuliffe slammed Youngkin for opposing expansion of Medicaid in Virginia.
“He said it was wrong,” McAuliffe said. “And for 500,000 Virginians who get health care because of Medicaid expansion, Glenn Youngkin is against it.”
Youngkin fired back at McAuliffe in a statement Thursday night.
“It was abundantly clear tonight that Terry McAuliffe is just another all-talk, no-action career politician desperately clinging to power,” Youngkin said. “The only thing ‘big and bold’ about him is his long list of failures and willingness to say anything regardless of the truth.”
The candidates discussed ways to increase vaccination against the coronavirus, health care,and why they ought to be the nominee.
Todd asked McClellan, who chaired McAuliffe’s gubernatorial transition, why she no longer backed him.
“Governor McAuliffe was the right governor for that time. But Virginia is different,” McClellan said. “And the good news is, we don’t have to choose between a new perspective and experience because I bring both.”
McClellan, a legislator since 2006 and a senator since 2017, recounted joining the General Assembly as a young Black woman surrounded by white Republican men over age 50.
“And yet I’ve been able to pass over 300 bills,” she said.
Carroll Foy called herself “one of the most effective legislators in Virginia’s history.”
Team McClellan’s frustration with Carroll Foy hit a boiling point on Thursday. McClellan issued a news release during the broadcast saying the statement by Carroll Foy, who “served just three years before quitting office in 2020,” was “false.”
Carroll Foy, first elected to the House in 2017, announced in December she was stepping down in order to focus on her campaign for governor.
And McClellan aide Jared Leopold tweeted a challenge to reporters: “Go find one person in Richmond who thinks Jennifer Carroll Foy is ‘one of the most effective legislators in Virginia history.’ Just an absurd thing to say.”
Although the debate happened in the morning, Carroll Foy’s campaign tried to give the appearance it was happening live in the evening.
“I’m preparing for another debate tonight and I can tell you the pressure is on,” she wrote in a fundraising email Thursday afternoon.
Before the broadcast, she posted a photo of herself on Facebook, sitting in front of her open laptop with the caption, “(Virtual) debate ready.”
And then after the broadcast, she wrote in another fundraising email: “Just got finished with the debate and wanted to reup my message from earlier. Tonight voters saw there are key differences between Terry McAuliffe and me.”
Fairfax touted his record as lieutenant governor.
“My proudest day was when I was able to break the tie to expand Medicaid here in Virginia,” he said. “And today, more than 550,000 more Virginians have health insurance as a result of the work that we’ve all done together.”
He touted his work on criminal justice reform and better housing.
And he said Virginia voters are supportive of his work in being “part of the most progressive administration in the history of the commonwealth of Virginia.”
The Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold a final debate June 1.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson