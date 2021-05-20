Socialist Carter attacks McAuliffe in gubernatorial debate; former governor focuses on GOP's Youngkin

Team McClellan’s frustration with Carroll Foy hit a boiling point on Thursday. McClellan issued a news release during the broadcast saying the statement by Carroll Foy, who “served just three years before quitting office in 2020,” was “false.”

Carroll Foy, first elected to the House in 2017, announced in December she was stepping down in order to focus on her campaign for governor.

And McClellan aide Jared Leopold tweeted a challenge to reporters: “Go find one person in Richmond who thinks Jennifer Carroll Foy is ‘one of the most effective legislators in Virginia history.’ Just an absurd thing to say.”

Although the debate happened in the morning, Carroll Foy’s campaign tried to give the appearance it was happening live in the evening.

“I’m preparing for another debate tonight and I can tell you the pressure is on,” she wrote in a fundraising email Thursday afternoon.

Before the broadcast, she posted a photo of herself on Facebook, sitting in front of her open laptop with the caption, “(Virtual) debate ready.”