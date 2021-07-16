Some central Virginia property owners plan to fight proposed gas pipeline

He said the proposal stems from economic demand.

"Data centers … are voracious users of electricity and they’re only growing by the day," he said. "It is a fantasy to think that renewable energy is going to power all these data centers. It’s just not going to happen.”

He said the plant would help Charles City County economically.

"This county needs, desperately, some economic good news and some activity," he said. "This is one of the most impoverished counties in Virginia. And the irony is that ... environmental activists who live outside of the county come in and drum up all sorts of opposition based on social and environmental justice, as they call it.

"And what they fail to recognize (is) this project is actually going to displace far more polluting and older, inefficient projects in Virginia. So this is a net improvement, this power project, over other projects.”

Specifically, he noted that Dominion Energy, the state's largest utility, still uses coal to produce electricity in Virginia.

“A power plant like this is going to speed up the retirement of coal plants that Dominion and other utilities continue to operate at a very, very high cost," he said.