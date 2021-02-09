Some lawmakers running statewide will utilize loophole to raise money in session

Because of some unusual mechanics, 11 members of the General Assembly who are running for statewide offices can now raise campaign money while they legislate.
Some said they will wait until the legislature adjourns to comply with the spirit of a law prohibiting fundraising during regular sessions. But others said they would be at a disadvantage if they didn't start raising money now, which the law allows.
This year is different for technical reasons. The regular session of the legislature would be 45- or 46-days. But Republicans, upset at the length of last year's special session, would not agree to go beyond 30 days.
So the governor called a special session that starts Wednesday to cover the remaining time, likely through Feb. 27.
That opens a loophole. Lawmakers cannot solicit or accept campaign donations during regular sessions. The intent is that they shouldn't be accepting money from lobbyists at the same time those lobbyists are pushing for or against legislation. But the prohibition doesn't apply in special sessions.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and House Democratic leaders have told Democratic delegates not to accept campaign money into their delegate accounts.
But some lawmakers running statewide seem eager to take advantage of the ability to raise money before session ends. Expensive TV ads in major markets could be essential, especially in the busy June 8 Democratic primary.
Candidates differ
Among lawmakers running statewide is Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, one of the four legislators among the eight candidates in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. She plans to raise money now.
"We need to sustain our operations to pay our staff and get out the message that Elizabeth will continue her fight for all Virginians, including workers and marginalized communities, as the first woman and first Latinx lieutenant governor," said Katie Baker, her spokeswoman.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, also running for lieutenant governor, said he would wait until the legislature adjourns before raising money.
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, one of five GOP candidates for lieutenant governor, was blunt: "Even though I'm able to accept contributions during the special session per the letter of the law, that's not what the spirit of the law intended. People, rightfully so, don't trust politicians because of things like this and I am not about to feed into that distrust."
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, a candidate for lieutenant governor, began again accepting donations for his statewide run on Tuesday, but does not plan to hold fundraisers until after session, a spokeswoman said.
Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, a candidate for governor, said he would start accepting "grassroots donations" if the other candidates did not agree to wait. He does not accept corporate money.
"The purpose of this law is to prevent corporations from buying votes during the General Assembly session, not to prevent David from collecting stones in the fight against a corporate-funded Goliath like former Governor McAuliffe," he said by email, referring to the front-runner on the Democratic side.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, a candidate for governor, said she will not solicit donations until the session ends, but if someone donates before then she would not decline it. The gubernatorial campaigns of Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, did not respond Tuesday.
Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, a candidate in the Democratic primary for attorney general against incumbent Mark Herring, said he will start fundraising again.
The campaign of Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, a Republican candidate for attorney general, did not respond Tuesday, nor did the campaign of Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, a candidate for lieutenant governor.
Roanoke Times staff writer Amy Friedenberger contributed to this report.