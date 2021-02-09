Some lawmakers running statewide will utilize loophole to raise money in session

But some lawmakers running statewide seem eager to take advantage of the ability to raise money before session ends. Expensive TV ads in major markets could be essential, especially in the busy June 8 Democratic primary.

Candidates differ

Among lawmakers running statewide is Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, one of the four legislators among the eight candidates in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. She plans to raise money now.

"We need to sustain our operations to pay our staff and get out the message that Elizabeth will continue her fight for all Virginians, including workers and marginalized communities, as the first woman and first Latinx lieutenant governor," said Katie Baker, her spokeswoman.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, also running for lieutenant governor, said he would wait until the legislature adjourns before raising money.

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, one of five GOP candidates for lieutenant governor, was blunt: "Even though I'm able to accept contributions during the special session per the letter of the law, that's not what the spirit of the law intended. People, rightfully so, don't trust politicians because of things like this and I am not about to feed into that distrust."