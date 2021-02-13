Sounds like a country song: Willie Nelson and the Virginia concert that never was

Overton, the sheriff in the 1970s, did not return a request for comment made through his son and current Franklin Sheriff Bill Overton. When the son heard that Nelson was going to play Rocky Mount several years ago, he had an interesting thought for his father.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could get you to come meet him, after all these years, and have you introduce him onstage?” Bill Overton said. “It didn’t work out that way, but it would have been really great.”

To read the old stories, Quint Overton comes across as Taylor’s nemesis. One story about the canceled festival included a passage where the two met up late that Friday at the sheriff’s office. As Taylor left, Overton patted him on the back and said, “You better start picking a guitar, buddy.”

That time, he had only insinuated that he would arrest one of country music’s biggest stars. But through the 1980s, Overton’s deputies repeatedly arrested people for public drinking at the track.

Taylor doesn’t hold a grudge against the retired sheriff.

“He always told me, 'I’m not out to hurt you,' ” Taylor said. “Even though he was raiding the track every week, it was only building the crowds. Today, we are the best of friends.”