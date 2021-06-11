Special prosecutor requested for election fraud allegation against General Assembly candidate

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin has ​requested that a special prosecutor be appointed to review the Virginia State Police's investigation into allegations of election fraud by Mark Earley Jr., who handily won a Republican primary on Tuesday.

McEachin cited "a social relationship with the parents of Mr. Earley" as the reason for her request that a prosecutor from another jurisdiction review the evidence and decide whether to prosecute or not. Earley is the son of former Virginia Attorney General Mark Earley Sr., also a Republican. McEachin is a Democrat, and also just won a primary Tuesday.

McEachin said late Friday that her request is pending in the Richmond Circuit Court.

In May, Virginia State Police confirmed that it was looking "into a complaint concerning paperwork submitted by Mark Earley Jr. to the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council."

Even under the cloud of a criminal investigation, Earley easily won Tuesday's Republican primary in House District 68, a seat currently held by Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond. Earley received more than 91% of the primary vote against perennial candidate Mike Dickinson, a far-right candidate and former Democrat.