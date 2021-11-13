Spotsylvania supervisors struggle with state-mandated bonus

A state-required $3,000 “hazard pay” bonus is due by the end of the month for 87 sworn officers at the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

The bonuses have proved to be frustrating for the Board of Supervisors, with members lamenting the state’s mandated hazard pay because only certain county employees are getting bonuses.

The only employees on tap for the bonus are those whose salaries are paid by the Virginia Compensation Board, according to a report by Assistant County Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Bonnie Jewell during a meeting Tuesday. The cost is $280,967, all of which is covered by state funds.

Jewell said the compensation board slots are chosen by the county and are somewhat “luck of the draw,” with the higher-salary positions often being selected so the county gets the “maximum reimbursement from the state for those positions.”

She added that it would be “detrimental to morale” to limit the bonus payments to just those employees.

Jewell showed the board five options, which ranged from giving only the required state-funded bonuses at no cost to the county, to giving bonuses to all 973 county employees. The county would be responsible for covering $406,917 in the latter scenario.