Staff shortages hit Virginia probation services

The programs that help give Virginia one of the lowest offender recidivism rates in the nation are limited by a severe staff shortage, a new Department of Corrections report says.

That's an issue because it takes staff, often with special and continuing training, to make sure sex offenders don’t reoffend when their prison terms and involuntary commitment to a specialized mental health facility end. It also takes trained officers to run a new cognitive counseling service that is already showing signs of reducing former inmates’ drug use, as well as the mental health services that help others.

But demand for these intensive services, as for the halfway houses that can help offenders make the transition from prison to the streets, creates a squeeze for the state’s probation officers.

They oversee some 60,000 people at any one time, ranging from individuals out on bond awaiting trial, to those sentenced to a term of supervised probation, to the demanding work of closely monitoring sex offenders.

“Vacancies among Probation Officers is a critical issue that is reaching crisis proportions in some districts,” the DoC’s annual review of community corrections reported.

“Low compensation and heavy workloads make it difficult for VADOC to attract and retain employees in the overall economy where many other options are available,” the DoC report continued.

What probation officers do is not just touchy-feely work, corrections director Harold Clarke has said.

By monitoring offenders, including the work of the new Voice Verification Biometrics Unit using GPS, phones and video check-ins to keep an eye some 11,000 low-risk offenders, they help keep streets safe.

The payoff is that Virginia has had the nation’s lowest or second lowest recidivism rate – the percentage of people convicted of crimes who reoffend within three years. Last year, Virginia's rate was 22.3%, down from 23.9% the year before. Both law-and-order and liberal states have much higher rates -- tough-on-crime Arkansas for instance reported a 47.5% rate, liberal Connecticut, a 49% rate.

One big issue that's still a problem, DoC’s report said, “Too many people still enter the community from prison without housing.”

This is especially an issue for offenders who did time for sexual or violent crimes, as well as for elderly offenders and those with mental illnesses or disabilities.

It has put most pressure on probation officers in the few places where sexual offenders are more likely to find places to live, including Richmond, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Hampton Roads.

In these areas, there are just 11 Senior Sex Offender Supervision Specialist Officers and three Probation and Parole Officers dedicated to the monitoring of sexually violent offenders in the community.

“This population continues to be a high risk and high demand type of case by supervision standards,” the report said.

“These cases are monitored by GPS and have demanding conditional release plans …The sex offender specialist staff must monitor offender behavior, verify and modify living arrangements as needed, work closely with sex offender treatment providers and polygraph examiners, and cope with victim trauma,” it added.

Probation officers now supervise 267 sexually violent offenders who have been released from custody.

Over the past year, they had to obtain 77 emergency custody orders, all for technical offenses, with all of those offenders returned to custody before committing any new offense. Five offenders absconded, all but one have been returned to custody.

In addition to the demands of supervising sex offenders, another major concern is that probation officers must supervise many individuals who are released from local jails without any preparation to return to society or with necessary medication or planning for housing. Many community services boards won’t treat some offenders.

Also, the department’s halfway house network, with 265 slots, is underfunded, while its mental health services were short staffed.

“All three regions had simultaneous staff vacancies, the first time this has occurred since the positions started in 2017,” the report said.

The department’s three-year-old cognitive counselor program, with six specialists - including some in in Richmond, Chesterfield County and Petersburg - has shown early signs of the success that academic research has suggested.

Positive drug tests for supervised individuals, a fast and early indicator of whether individuals are following the rules, dropped from 64% before entering the program to 40% while participating. The positive drug test rate after completing the program was 49%.

The department is looking to expand the program across the state.

It has also cut the waiting time to less than one month for its Community Corrections Alternative Programs, an intensively supervised residential alternative to prison for nonviolent felony offenders.

This program has 816 slots at five sites for men and one for women. The program runs from 22 to 48 weeks of behavioral and addiction treatment, as well as vocational and education services. Probation officers supervise participants for a year after they complete the program.

The department has launched a pilot program of medication-assisted treatment to help those addicted to opioids stay off the drugs.