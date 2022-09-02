'Staffing is a nightmare:' Needed jobs squeezed hard by Virginia's tight job market

The signs are there: there’s the billboard on Interstate 95 where Hill Phoenix says it’s hiring and the apologetic notes restaurants post saying service may be slow because of staff shortages and the yard signs sprouting up by fast food restaurants.

“Staffing is a nightmare,” said Jake Crocker, who closed his Lady N’awlins restaurant in Fan, pressed by 25 to 30% increases in his labor costs on top of a 20-25% jump in the price of crab, shrimp and seafood that were his specialty.

It’s been that way since restaurants started reopening as pandemic-sparked social distancing regulations eased.

“Everybody had been cooped up and they all wanted to come,” he said. “But staff had found other jobs; working from home looked good, they got on as Amazon drivers; a lot went into construction.”

At one point, he had to bring a kitchen crew down from Philadelphia, swallowing the cost and headache of helping them relocate and find places to work.

And to attract people, and keep them, pay had to rise.

“I had dishwashers, who used to make $9 or $10 an hour coming in a demanding $16 or $17; that’s what I used to pay line cooks,” he said.

And even with that, “it was a revolving door, as they chased a dollar raise down the street from somebody else getting desperate,” he said.

In metro Richmond there were more than 63,000 job openings posted online in the last 30 days, while only 20,969 unemployed people were actively looking for work – that is, three openings for every jobless individual, said Brian K. Davis, executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership.

Some 9,600 employers were looking to fill positions. They were offering jobs involving 771 different occupations, with 641 different certifications or credentials needed.

“The jobs range the spectrum of skill and interest needs from registered nurses, to computer and information system specialists, to retail supervisors, to logistics professionals, to truck drivers, to medical and health managers to food service,” he said.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are particularly hard hit: they struggled even before the pandemic to find employees for the demanding work of direct care people who can’t care for themselves.

It’s work that can involve everything from bathing to feeding to medicating, requiring training and licensing and sometimes long hours.

The number of nurses and certified nursing assistants working in Virginia nursing homes and assisted living facilities peaked in February 2020, just before the pandemic slammed the state, at 79,000. That number is down by about 9,000, or 11%, not much above the low hit earlier this year in January.

Employers have been raising pay, offering bonuses for hiring and retention “but they’ve had little effect,” said Amy Hewett, vice president for strategy at the Virginia Health Care Association.

One issue: during the pandemic, homes had to restrict access, which meant there was no chance for the hands-on clinic rounds that students need in order to get their state licenses.

“We’re still seeing the aftereffect of that,” Hewett said.

The struggle to fill jobs means nursing homes have had to restrict admissions, she said.

For many families, then, that means the often frantic search for a place after a health crisis becomes even more challenging.

Homes have shut down units or closed off corridors when they can. There’s a practical limit, if not a legal one in Virginia, to how many residents any one nurse or assistant can care for.

And the tasks that direct care staff do can’t often be delayed – nursing homes can’t, like restaurants, simply warn that service may be slower than usual.

“If a resident needs help to get out of bed, or help eating, you can’t say we’ll do it tomorrow,” Hewett said.

Restaurants, meanwhile, have cut hours. Some have reduced the number of days they’re open or dropped lunch or dinner service.

Hotels are not selling as many guest rooms because they’re struggling to find enough housekeepers.

“People are still struggling to staff up,” said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.

The challenge is not just finding servers or kitchen staff or housekeepers, he said. It has not been easy to find entry- and mid-level managers, too.

“We’ve raised wages dramatically; typically housekeepers here in Richmond were getting about $11 a hour before the pandemic, that number is about doubled,” he said.

Addressing staff shortage is industry top priority – the association has launched school programs to talk up opportunities in the restaurant business in 62 high schools across the state; a similar effort for hotels is also underway.

“I think when we closed down restaurants we may have overstated the risk and people still feel that,” Terry said.

He thinks many people are simply afraid to go back to work in restaurants and hotels to be in such close proximity to others while COVID-19 is still out there.

“It’s back-to-school time, and once again we are talking about challenges in K-12 staffing,” said Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in a recent speech.

The nation may have recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic, but the recovery has been uneven and some sectors are left behind, he said.

“The economy is not just missing K-12 staff. It is short nurses, child care workers and elder care providers, too — all jobs that are essential in supporting the development and participation of workers in our economy,” Barkin said.

And one thing they all have in common, he said, is that these jobs are still seen as mainly jobs for women. Nearly 90% of nurses are female. More than 70% of teachers are women, more than 80% of child care and elder care staff are women.

Another is this: “Hard jobs got harder. Even prior to the pandemic, these roles were demanding. Caregivers and educators are constantly on their feet. They have to be agile, patient and empathetic as they deal with unique needs from individuals who often don’t want to be there in the first place. They endure a high-stakes environment, with lives, well-beings and futures on the line,” Barkin said. “The pandemic turned the heat up further.”

Coping with ever-changing safety rules, exposure to the virus because of the nature of their work was stressful. Many simply left; and the stress on those who remained grew worse.

Already low wages looked relatively lower – while businesses raised wages, school boards can usually only address that once a year, in their budgets, and are always under pressure not to boost spending enough to force tax increases. Pay for health care and care for the elderly depend on what Medicare and Medicaid decide to pay.

It all makes jobs that offer the chance to work at home look all the more attractive, which makes it all the harder to fill jobs in schools, nursing homes and day care centers, he said.

At the same time, all these workers need specialized training and certifications to work “and the pipeline is not always wide enough to accommodate their needs ….there are limits on how many nurses can be trained at a time, and their training takes exactly that — time,” Barkin said.

Schools, day care centers and nursing homes aren’t the only employers with longstanding hiring challenges.

“We dealt with this even before the pandemic, said Brandon Robinson, chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of Virginia. “The number one issue for us is recruiting and training workers.”

While more than 208,000 Virginians work in construction, an industry survey suggests there are more than 255,000 jobs open, he said.

Much of the squeeze comes in skilled trades, including electricians, plumbers and welders, he said.

But even for unskilled slots, such as laborers, people are hard to find, he said.

While builders are boosting wages, so are many other businesses, he said.

The traditional 23% to 25% spread of building industry pay over the average elsewhere has narrowed and is now about 17%.

For many people, that’s not enough of a bump up to make them want to move from a job where they can work at home or inside an air-conditioned office in the summer or a heated warehouse or factory in the winter, Robinson said.

In response, builders often must plan to take longer completing projects than they used to, he said. Boosting pay or offering bonuses means thinner profit margins. Sometimes, they simply can’t take on jobs they might have tackled in past years.

Robinson thinks the underlying problem is a shift of attention in schools and at homes away from suggesting young people consider blue collar work as an alternative to college. A major focus of his association is boosting career and technical education offerings in schools.

“How many other ways can you graduate from high school, start working and be making $70,000 a year?” he said.

He sees a longer term impact, too, if young people don’t take a fresh look at the trades.

“One of my big worries is passing on knowledge, as older employees head to the golf course and retire,” he said. “I worry where the younger people starting out are.”