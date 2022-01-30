Stafford family took in 24 people stranded in early January snow

Smith, her two sisters and Cannon slept in shifts through the night and, when morning came, Cannon decided to walk up the road to find some food for her daughters.

“She said, ‘Ma, my girls have to eat,’ ” Smith said.

Cannon was struggling through a foot of snow in sneakers along a road with no sidewalk when she heard a voice asking, “Do you need help? Is everything OK?”

The voice belonged to Stefanie Hughes, a special education teacher at Mountain View High School. She and her husband, Craig, happened to be outside early that morning trying to help a car that had gotten stuck in their driveway.

“I started to sort of see this exodus of people walking up Brooke Road — this very fast, dangerous road that no one walks on,” Stefanie Hughes said. “We looked just down the hill and we could see there was a big semi truck jackknifed across the road and at least 10 other vehicles stuck behind them, where they’d been since 8 or 9 p.m. the night before.”

Hughes didn’t stop to think. She invited the first family she encountered — a single mother traveling with her 4-year-old and her grandmother — into her house.