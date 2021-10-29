State agency says data migration prevents it from releasing overdose data to the public

Michael McDermott has been clean from using drugs or alcohol for nearly 30 years, and he's spent much of that time as an advocate for those like him in recovery.

He shares helpful information on the website of FAVOR - Faces and Voices of Recovery of Virginia (favorva.org).

On his website is a chart he made showing monthly EMS response data for overdoses in Virginia by jurisdiction from January 2017 to November 2020.

He got the Microsoft Excel data three separate times from the state's Office of Emergency Medical Services, part of the Virginia Department of Health. And the trends showed overdoses going up between 2017 and 2020 - evidence, McDermott says, that what the state's doing to combat substance use isn't working.

But McDermott said he hasn't been able to get the same data this year.